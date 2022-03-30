League of Legends developers have set sights on Taliyah and Olaf for minor reworks for their Season 12 roadmap

Over the past two years, League of Legends has introduced reworks for quite a few champions within the game. These champions sort of became irrelevant within the summoner's rift, which prompted the developers to pick them up and make them much more viable.

It goes without saying that since the changes were made to those champions, their relevance increased severalfold. Hence, it seems that the developers are now looking to shift their attention to Taliyah and Olaf and give them the same treatment as the previous champions, hopefully during Season 12.

August @RiotAugust We're beginning to ramp up work on "mid-scope updates". These are larger sets of changes for champions that can take a couple months to lock down. The recent Ahri and Janna adjustments are examples of work in this space.



Both Taliyah and Olaf have been out of the League of Legends meta for a while now. While Olaf does make a few appearances in certain situations, Taliyah has become a champion who is lost in the sands of time.

Taliyah and Olaf's rework will be similar to the treatment Ahri and Janna received in League of Legends

Taliyah and Olaf are currently in a terrible spot when it comes to meta within League of Legends. However, before going into the rework plans that the developers have laid out, it is first important to take a look at what exact problems they have been facing.

Taliyah is a champion who has shifted her role several times across mid-lane and jungle. Despite that, she eventually ended up losing out against champions who simply performed better than her at every level. The main issue she faces is that if players miss even a single skill, the champion immediately becomes absolutely useless.

August @RiotAugust Other past mid-scope examples are Xin Zhao, Sona, and Lucian.



These changes attempt to revitalize characters that have lost a bit of their shine over time, ideally they're something the players of those champs can be excited about!



On the other hand, Olaf faces a different problem. Olaf can only be strong if he is way ahead of the enemy. There are champions in the game that can fall off and then rise back up simply by farming. In Olaf's case, he is unable to do that, which hurts his performance quite a lot.

Apart from that, Olaf is not very tanky either. Therefore, a smart team will figure out ways to deal with him before he is able to dive into the enemy backline and deal some damage.

Hence, the developers want to ensure that these champions are able to do more than just fulfill a small niche that other champions cover much more efficiently. According to developer Riot August, both Taliyah and Olaf will receive a treatment similar to Ahri and Janna.

There is no doubt that Ahri was one of the least-played champions until her changes this year. Since then, she has not only become popular in the casual scene but in professional games as well, where players are using her as a counter to other popular mid-laners like Leblanc.

Apart from that, back in 2021, champions like Xin Zhao, Lucian and Sona also received changes that made them popular. While Sona is still not that preferred amongst League of Legends players, the impact of the other two has been phenomenal. In fact, since Xin Zhao's changes, there has not been a single meta where he was not amongst the top three junglers.

The developers call this "mid-scope updates," where they try to revitalize champions who have been lost for quite a while. As of now, the exact release date for these reworks is unknown, though hopefully, it will be towards the end of Season 12.

Edited by Shaheen Banu