League of Legends patch 12.7 preview highlights more Zeri nerfs, buffs to Yasuo and Yone, and more

League of Legends patch 12.7 will look to shake up the competitive meta quite a bit and introduce an extensive number of champion updates that will look to nerf some of the more dominant picks in Season 12.

In a recent patch preview, Riot Games showed players a glimpse of some of the champions and items that will be focused on in the upcoming update.

Tim @TheTruexy 12.7 Patch Preview! I'll be your guide this week (Phlox is occupied finding a vtuber duo)



As we ramp up to MSI, this patch focuses on shaking up the meta's dominant picks and adding some new ones that we haven't seen.

Patch 12.7 will be a rather big one, and players will get to see many changes hitting the rift. However, the highlight of the patch is perhaps the nerfs that will be making their way to Zeri. Ever since her release this January, Zeri has gone through patches of nerfs, and Riot Games is still finding her kit too problematic to deal with.

Additionally, the wind brothers of Yasuo and Yone will also be up for some buffs in 12.7 as they have been rather underwhelming of late. Hence, Riot is looking to:

“Ramp up to MSI, this patch focuses on shaking up the meta's dominant picks and adding some new ones that we haven't seen.”

League of Legends patch 12.7 preview

Kampsycho @Kampsycho



In patch 8.23, Yorick Nerf, then the minion aggro portion was HOTFIXED OUT.

in 11.8 after a Maiden QoL Buff, this Nerf came back as a Bug.

(If this is intended lmk Riot)



Tl;dr this bug makes it hard to control waves.

in 9 Days this Bug will be one year old..In patch 8.23, Yorick Nerf, then the minion aggro portion was HOTFIXED OUT.in 11.8 after a Maiden QoL Buff, this Nerf came back as a Bug.(If this is intended lmk Riot)Tl;dr this bug makes it hard to control waves.

It’s important to note that the champions and items listed below for changes are tentative, and the preview may not completely transfer over to the official patch that is due to arrive next week.

The developers will be testing these changes out in the PBE test servers over the next couple of days and tweak things accordingly.

1) Champion Buffs:

Gwen

Pantheon

Yasuo

Yone

Wukong

Neeko

Gangplank

Kalista

Lillia

Karthus

There will be a significant number of buffs heading to League of Legends patch 12.7, with Yasuo and Yone being the highlight of the update. The brothers were not as effective in Season 12 as they were in previous seasons. Hence, Riot will be looking to provide them with some much-needed buffs.

Additionally, Gwen will also be getting some quality-of-life updates as some of her previous nerfs made her lose her spot in the top lane meta.

2) Champion Nerfs:

Zeri

Ryze

Lee Sin

Jayce

Zeri will once again be having her name on the nerf list, and the developers will be looking to adjust her kit even further in League of Legends patch 12.7.

3) Champion Adjustments

Rengar Followup

4) System Buffs:

Umbral Glaive

Abyssal Mask

5) System Nerfs:

Winter Approach/ Fimbulwinter

Moonstone Renewer

Galeforce

Time Warp Tonic

Galeforce nerfs in 12.7 will automatically translate into nerfs for the ADCs who rely heavily on that weapon. Hence champions like Aphelios and Jinx will be severely impacted by this change, and it might possibly make them lose their spot in the current competitive meta.

