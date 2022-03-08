×
League of Legends patch 12.5b preview highlights buffs for Master Yi and Draven, with more nerfs hitting Zeri

League of Legends patch 12.5b preview brings buffs for Master Yi and Draven as well as nerfs for Zeri (Images via Riot Games)
Modified Mar 08, 2022 11:28 AM IST
A small League of Legends patch is set to go live tomorrow. Riot Games are referring to it as a micro update for 12.5, which dropped last week.

The developers won't make too many changes to the game with update 12.5b, but they will fix some balance issues that were created in previous updates.

Hey hey, it's 12.5b preview time!12.5b is the scheduled micropatch we're putting out Wednesday to do some balance adjustments before the longer break.We'll also be swapping the patch preview around between me and a few other people on the team starting the next few patches. https://t.co/qI2fEYsAzf

Riot Games’ designer on the Summoner Rift team, Riot Phlox, tweeted about some of the changes that players can look forward to tomorrow.

Some of the biggest highlights of the patch will definitely be the buff to Master Yi and Draven. The former saw a slew of nerfs hitting his kit in 12.5. However, it seems that the League of Legends developers have gone a bit too far with the changes. They will be looking to give him some of his agency back in the upcoming update.

Zeri, on the other hand, will be hit with another set of nerfs. This will probably be the Zaunite's fourth nerf since her release in January.

League of Legends patch 12.5b preview

1) Champion Buffs

  • Master Yi
  • Varus
  • Draven
  • Ashe
  • Lucian

During the patch 12.5 update, Riot Games toned down Master YI’s Lethality build and pushed him more towards a playstyle that relies on items that provide on-hit effects. Hence, Mythics like the Kraken Slayer became the go-to for him, instead of directly rushing for a Duskblade.

As a result of the nerfs, Master Yi’s win rate plummeted after 12.5. This led the developers to believe that they might have gone a bit too far with the changes. In 12.5b, they will look to give him some of his agency back.

2) Champion Nerfs

  • Ryze
  • Zeri
  • Jinx
  • Aphelios

Zeri mains will be unhappy once again as League of Legends’ latest ADC will be getting another batch of nerfs to her kit. Riot Games are still struggling to balance her kit in the season 12 meta. Hence, players can expect to see more damage and movement speed nerfs making their way to her in 12.5b.

3) System nerfs

  • Locket of the Iron Solari
As mentioned earlier, League of Legends patch 12.5b is expected to drop tomorrow. Since it’s a micro-update, it won’t take Riot Games long to patch it in.

