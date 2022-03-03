“Zeri the carry's win rate is still scary,”: League of Legends developers highlight additional nerfs for her in patch 12.6

Zeri will receive another batch of nerfs for her kit with League of Legends’s patch 12.6 which is expected to go live in a couple of weeks,

Riot Games still feel that the ADC has a much higher win rate in competitive play and standard matchmaking, because of which they are looking to significantly scale her damage and movement speed down.

August @RiotAugust Zeri the carry's winrate is still scary

We're working on nerfs to make her more fair...i



Goals:

Lower overall damage and mobility

Shift damage out of base AD to decrease power with sheen

League of Legends’ lead champion designer Riot August put out a tweet a couple of hours ago and explained some of the plans for Zeri in the upcoming update. He also revealed why they are looking to introduce those specific changes.

He explained that the changes they are planning will be to ultimately make her competitive state more healthy and balanced, as they are looking to:

“Lower overall damage and mobility. Shift damage out of base AD to decrease power with sheen. Shift armor scaling into health (makes her Passive shielding and HP purchases worse).”

All Zeri updates planned for League of Legends patch 12.6

This will probably be the third time that Riot has looked to bring a fresh batch of nerfs to Zeri, ever since her launch in January 2022. The developers are indeed having a tough time balancing her kit, and over the updates, she has seen a lot of nerfs to both her damage and movement speed.

Her bruiser Trinity Force build has remained overpowered and incredibly difficult to deal with in the later stages of the game. Hence, with the upcoming set of nerfs, the League of Legends developers will be looking to tone her kit down even further.

All Zeri changes Riot has planned for patch 12.6:

Stats

Base AD: 58 >>> 50

HP: 500 + 85/lvl >> 480 + 90/lvl

Armor: 23 + 3.5/lvl >>> 20 + 3/lvl

Q

Damage: 9-25 >>> 10-30

Charged rightclick max health damage: 3-15% by level 18 >>> 1-10% by level 13

E

CD: 23-19 >>> 23

Passthrough damage: 80-100% >>> 60-100%

R

MS/stack: 2% >>1.5-2%

Stacks per champion hit with the AoE explosion: 3 >>> 4

It’s important to note here that the changes mentioned above are tentative, and Riot will be testing them out in the PBE over the next week, hence, all the mentioned updates may not entirely reflect in the official patch.

Hopefully, these nerfs will be able to make Zeri more balanced and not allow her to keep enjoying an extremely high pick and ban rate.

