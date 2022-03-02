League of Legends patch 12.5 official notes: Master Yi nerfs, Kennen buffs, Seraphine adjustments, and more

Compared to some of the previous updates, League of Legends patch 12.5 will be relatively small, with Riot bringing focused changes to just a few champions this time around.

The Master Yi updates will be the highlight of the patch, as the developers look to take some onus away from his lethality build and make him more viable through builds that rely on “on-hit-effects”.

Additionally, Ahri will be looking to receive some nerfs in 12.5 along with Gwen. Kennen will be up for some buffs in the upcoming update, while Seraphine and Miss Fortune are set to receive some adjustments.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed patch explanation can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 12.5 official notes

1) Champions

Ahri

W – Fox-Fire

Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+30 percent AP) > 50/75/100/125/150 (+30 percent AP)

Mana cost: 25 > 30

E – Charm

Mana cost: 50 > 60

Gwen

Passive – Thousand Cuts

Maximum damage against monsters: 10 (+25 percent AP) > 10 (+15 percent AP)

E – Skip ‘n Slash

Bonus attack range: 100 > 50

Kennen

W – Electrical Surge

Basic attack bonus magic damage at full stacks: 20/30/40/50/60 (+60/70/80/90/100 percent bonus AD) (+25 percent AP) > 35/45/55/65/75 (+80/90/100/110/120 percent bonus AD) (+35 percent AP)

Master Yi

Q – Alpha Strike

Damage: 25/60/95/130/165 (+90 percent AD), reduced by 75 percent for subsequent hits on the same target > 30/60/90/120/150 (+60 percent AD), reduced by 75 percent for subsequent hits on the same target

Bonus damage from critical strikes: 60 percent (+ bonus critical strike damage percent) > 50 percent (+ bonus critical strike damage percent)

[New] Each mark of Q – Alpha Strike now applies on-hit effects including his E – Wuju Style (on-hit effects from subsequent hits are also reduced by 75 percent)

[Update] Q – Alpha Strike’s cooldown reduction upon attacks now scales down with Ability Haste. For example, if Master Yi has 100 ability haste, each on-hit now reduces its cooldown by 0.5 seconds (instead of one)

[Update] Q – Alpha Strike’s cast time no longer counts against his E – Wuju Style and R – Highlander active durations (similar to W – Meditate)

[Update] Master Yi can now activate E – Wuju Style and R – Highlander during his Q – Alpha Strike

E – Wuju Style

True damage: 30/40/50/60/70 (+35 percent bonus AD) > 30/38/46/54/62 (+35 percent bonus AD)

Miss Fortune

W – Strut

[Update] Miss Fortune now spawns with the maximum amount of movement speed granted by Strut’s passive

Samira

Health growth: 88 > 94

Health at level 18: 2,026 > 2,128

Armor growth: three > 3.5

Armor at level 18: 77 > 85.5

R – Inferno Trigger

Cooldown: eight seconds > five seconds

Seraphine

W – Surround Sound

Mana cost: 50/70/90/110/130 > 50/60/70/80/90

Cooldown: 26/25/24/23/22 seconds > 28/26/24/22/20 seconds

Shield: 75 to 225 (levels one to 18) (+45 percent AP) > 60/80/100/120/140 (+40 percent AP)

Ally Shields: 50 to 150 (levels one to 18) (+30 percent AP) > 60/80/100/120/140 (+40 percent AP) (Allies now receive the same shield amount as Seraphine)

Healing (If already shielded): five percent (+1.125 percent per 100 AP) of missing health per ally in range > 5/5.5/6/6.5/7 percent (+0.75 percent per 100 AP) of missing health per ally in range

E – Beat Drop

Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9 seconds > 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds

Xin Zhao

E – Audacious Charge

Cooldown: 11 seconds > 12 seconds

R – Crescent Guard

Invulnerability duration: five seconds > four seconds

2) Items

Hullbreaker

Passive – Boarding Party

Bonus armor and magic resist: 20 to 60 (levels one to 18) > 20 to 60 (levels one to 18) for melee / 10 to 30 (levels one to 18) for ranged

Siege and super minion bonus armor and magic resist: 60 to 180 (levels one 18) > 60 to 180 (levels one to 18) for melee / 30 to 90 (levels one to 18) for ranged

3) Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the Magical Footwear rune would grant Viego duplicate Slightly Magical Boots

Fixed a bug where Viego would permanently gain move speed from Taliyah’s Passive - Rock Surfing after possessing her

Fixed a bug where Caitlyn’s Q - Piltover Peacemaker would not deal damage if she had a spell shield created by Edge of Night or Banshee’s Veil

Fixed a bug where Predator and Commencing Stopwatch’s cooldowns were not showing correctly in the scoreboard

Fixed a bug where Yorick’s Maiden of the Mist would not display an icon on the minimap

Fixed a bug where Sona’s Passive - Power Chord empowered basic attacks were not being consumed or applied when attacking allies while Berserk

Fixed a bug where Rumble’s Overheated state would visually disappear faster than it should if triggered by his E - Electro Harpoon

Fixed a bug where the Maiden of the Mist and Ghouls summoned by Yorick's R - Eulogy of the Isles would not disappear when he died

Fixed a bug where Ornn could not use Passive - Living Forge to upgrade items for an allied Viego that had possessed an enemy champion earlier that game

Fixed a bug where Karthus could leave spawn before the barrier dropped at 15 seconds

Fixed a bug where casting Vel’Koz’s R - Lifeform Disintegration Ray would cause game replays to crash

Fixed a bug where champions who go Berserk from Renata’s R - Hostile Takeover would not deal bonus true damage with their Cheap Shot rune

Fixed a bug where Sett was unable to cast basic abilities if Renata died during his R - Showstopper while he was Berserk

Fixed several bugs where champions with certain items and runes would incorrectly receive kill credit and gold for killing their allies while Berserk

Fixed a bug where active item cooldown timers were not correctly displaying for teammates

Fixed a bug where Rek’Sai’s Q - Queen’s Wrath cast bar did not appear correctly

Fixed a bug where the "Thanks for Playing in the Cup!" notification did not appear in the last completed match of Clash tournaments

Fixed a bug where Clash leaders could not see the tier and lanes on requests from free agents

Fixed a bug where players would not see the honors they received in the post-game lobby while they were still being processed

Fixed a bug where accounts above level 500 were defaulting to the Level 1 border. They can now be customized by selecting any prestige border instead.

