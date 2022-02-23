League of Legends patch 12.5 preview highlights buffs for Seraphine, nerfs for both Master Yi and Ahri

With League of Legends patch 12.5 set to go live next week, Riot Games have provided fans with a preview of the changes they can expect in the upcoming update.
Two of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the extensive number of changes that will hit both Seraphine and Master Yi. The former will see a lot of nerfs to her kit. The latter, on the other hand, will have his “Duskblade+Collector” build toned down, with the League of Legends developers looking to push him towards a more on-hit build.
Additionally, the reworked Ahri will also be seeing some nerfs, along with Gwen and Xin Zhao. Both have been quite difficult to deal with in League of Legends’ Season 12.
League of Legends patch 12.5 early notes
1) Champion Buffs
Samira
- HP/Ivl: 88 >>> 94 — Armor/lvl: 3 >>> 3.5 – R CD: 8s >>> 5s
Kennen
- W 4th Attack Damage: 20/30/40/50/60 (+100% bAD)(+25% AP) >>>35/45/55/65/75 (+120% BAD/(+35% AP)
Seraphine
- W: Mana Cost: 50/70/90/110/130 >>> 50/60/70/80/90
- Cooldown: 26/25/24/23/22s >>> 28/26/24/22/20s
- Shield: 75-225 (based on level) (+45% AP) >>> 60/80/100/120/140 (+40% AP)
- Allies are now granted this same shield value rather than 2/3 of Seraphine's value.
- Heal: 5% (+1.125% per 100 AP) missing health per ally >>> 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% (+0.75% per 100 AP) missing health per ally
- E Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9s >>> 11/10.5/10/9.5/9s
2) Champion Nerfs
Ahri
- W Mana Cost: 25 >>> 30 – W Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+30% AP) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+30% AP)
- E Mana Cost: 50 >>>60
Master Yi
Q
- Damage: 25/60/95/130/165 (+90% AD) >>>30/60/90/120/150 (+60% AD)
- Crits deal: 60% (+Bonus Crit Damage%) extra damage >>> 50% (+Bonus Crit Damage%) extra damage
- Now applies on-hit effects (On Hits from subsequent hits are also reduced)
- CD Refund now scales relative to the max cooldown reduction from ability haste (no longer double dips haste)
E
- Damage: 30/40/50/60/70 (+35% bAD) >>> 30/38/46/54/62 (+35% DAD)
- Duration does not decrease during W] Meditate >>>Duration does not decrease during [Q] Alpha Strike or [W] Meditate
- Can now cast during Q Duration does not decrease during [W] Meditate >>>Duration does not decrease during [Q] Alpha Strike or [W] Meditate
- Can now cast during Q
Gwen
- P Monster Max Damage: 10 +0.25 AP >>> 10+-0.15 AP – E Bonus Attack Range: 100 >>> 50
Xin Zhao
- E Cooldown: 11s >>> 12s - RDuration: 5s >>> 4s
3) System Nerfs
Ranged Hullbreaker
- Self Resists: 20-60 >>> 20-60 (10-30 for Ranged)
- Minions Resists: 60-180 >>> 60-180 (30-90 for Ranged)