League of Legends new Anima Squad skinline: Release date, expected price and more

League of Legends has released a bunch of new skins for players to check out in PBE (Public Beta Environment). These skins will be under the name Anima Squad and have a more anime themed design.

A total of five champions will be getting these skins, with one of them also getting a prestige version as well. The skins are expected to come out along with the patch update 12.6 that is set to be released towards the end of the month.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends



Battle Cat Jinx & Battle Cat Jinx Prestige Edition

Battle Wolf Sylas

Battle Bunny Prime Riven

🦇 Battle Bat Vayne

Anime themed skins are often quite popular amongst the players. Hence, many will be excited to grab these brand new skins that are set to light up the show in the coming days.

Full details regarding League of Legends' upcoming Anima Squad skins

League of Legends patch 12.5 is set to be released on March 2, 2022. However, the Anima squad skins have been made available in PBE just a day before the patch.

Therefore, there is no doubt that the skins will not be released until patch 12.6, which is set to come out on March 30, 2022.

The champions that are receiving skins under the Anima squad banner are Jinx, Sylas, Riven, Vayne and Miss Fortune. Jinx will also receive a prestige version of the skin as well.

Anthony Ma @anthonyma64 Here's a dance I did for Battle Bunny Miss Fortune 🥕 Here's a dance I did for Battle Bunny Miss Fortune 🥕🐰 https://t.co/xRS1skv7p9

Finally, it is vital to mention that the price of the skins has not yet been officially provided. Therefore, the ones mentioned here are only estimates based on the design and animation of the various skins.

The splash art and expected prices for all skins have been provided below.

1) Battle Cat Jinx

Battle Cat Jinx (Image via Riot Games)

Estimated Price: 1350 RP

2) Battle Wolf Sylas and Battle Bat Vayne

Battle Wolf Sylas (left) and Battle Bat Vayne (right) (Image via Riot Games)

Estimated Price: 1350 RP (each)

3) Battle Bunny Prime Riven

Battle Bunny Prime Riven (Image via Riot Games)

Estimated Price: 1350 RP

4) Battle Bunny Miss Fortune

Battle Bunny Miss Fortune (Image via League of Legends)

Estimated Price: 1820 RP

5) Battle Cat Jinx Prestige Edition

Battle Cat Jinx Prestige Edition (Image via Riot Games)

Estimated Price: N/A

Note: Everything provided here is based on early information and is subject to change

