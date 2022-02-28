League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split: Match schedule for March, playoffs and more

The final stages of the League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split are just around the corner. Only one more week stands between the conclusion of the regular season and the start of the playoffs.

This is also probably one of the most important weeks for several teams. This is because there are only two more spots available to grab in the playoffs, with four teams fighting for those spots.

The final week of the LEC will be filled with excitement as fans will witness some nail-biting matches from the teams.

League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split week 8 schedule

The final week of the League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split is set to be a super week. The games will last for three days instead of two and almost all the matches will be of extreme importance.

Here's a look at the schedule:

Friday, March 4

SK Gaming vs Rogue

Misfits Gaming vs Astralis

Team Vitality vs MAD Lions

G2 Esports vs EXCEL

Team BDS vs Fnatic

Saturday, March 5

SK Gaming vs EXCEL

MAD Lions vs Astralis

Team BDS vs Rogue

Misfits Gaming vs Fnatic

Team Vitality vs G2 Esports

Sunday, March 6

SK Gaming vs Misfits Gaming

Team Vitality vs Astralis

Team BDS vs MAD Lions

Fnatic vs EXCEL

Rogue vs G2 Esports

The final three days of the LEC 2022 spring split are stacked with exciting matches. As of now, G2 Esports, Misfits Gaming, Rogue, and Fnatic have already qualified while Team BDS and Astralis are officially out.

This means that the MAD Lions, Team Vitality, EXCEL, and SK Gaming are going to fight it out for the final spots. Team Vitality and EXCEL are currently in a much more favorable position as their fates are in their own hands.

However, SK Gaming and the MAD Lions will need to depend on other results apart from winning their own games.

League of Legends in general is filled with surprises, so anything can happen in the final week of the spring split. If EXCEL ends up losing their games, then the MAD Lions will have a free ride to the playoff stages. In fact, even SK Gaming can make it out if things go right.

Either way, once the final six teams are locked out, they will need to start preparing for the playoffs. The schedule for the same is not out yet, but as per norms, the first-placed team in the regular season will get to pick their opponent for the first round of playoffs.

So just because G2, Rogue, Fnatic, and Misfits have qualified, there is no reason for them to let go of these matches. The power of choosing an opponent is huge and can turn the course of a tournament.

