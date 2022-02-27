"He is always willing to go for those plays,": Broxah comments on Hylissang's style of playing League of Legends

Hylissang is arguably one of the best League of Legends support players in the entire world. He is also the former teammate of Broxah, who used to play for Fnatic back in 2018 and 2019.

So, when Broxah came to the LEC as part of the analyst desk on Week 7 of the LEC 2022 Spring Split, he provided some insight into Hylissang’s playstyle. He mentioned that:

"He just has the confidence. He is just always willing to go for those plays."

Broxah @BroxahLoL Really fun being part of the @LEC broadcast team this weekend. There has been lots for me to learn, but I have done my best to come in prepared and (hopefully) provide good analysis for you all. Hope you enjoyed! #LEC Really fun being part of the @LEC broadcast team this weekend. There has been lots for me to learn, but I have done my best to come in prepared and (hopefully) provide good analysis for you all. Hope you enjoyed! #LEC https://t.co/mH0Rs6knGF

So the question that often arises in the minds of the fans is whether he does it through extensive planning, or out of mere intution. Broxah seems to have a lot of information with regards to this question.

Broxah claims that Hylissang plays his own game in League of Legends irrespective of the opponents

Broxah played with Hylissang for around two years, from 2017 to 2019. As such, the former has a lot of knowledge about his former team-mates in relation to playstyle and way of thinking.

According to Broxah:

"It's great to have players like that who have their own unique style of playing the game. Trymbi said in the interview that he would love to be like Hyli one day, because Hyli is so unique."

Hylissang is extremely confident when it comes to jumping in for those big plays and that is something that makes him so good. He is not afraid when it comes to diving into the enemy with something like Pyke, as he trusts himself with the skills and experience that he has gained over the past several years.

Broxah also mentioned that one thing that makes Hylissang so good is the fact that he does not take any opponents lightly. While in the LEC studio, Broxah exclaimed that:

"The thing is, it does not matter whom he goes up against. He could be going up against the 10th place LEC team, he could be going up against the best in the world. He will play in the exact same way."

It does happen at times that his overly-ambitious plays lead to disasters. However, there are more success stories in his plays than failures when it comes to Hylissang.

Broxah feels that these are the key ideas that make Hylissang, which are also the reasons why he is not just a great League of Legends player but also an amazing teammate. Essentially, it is because Hylissang will be ready to do anything and everything that will ensure a victory for his team.

