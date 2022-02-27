League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split Week 7 standings: Fnatic, G2, Rogue and Misfits seal playoffs births

Week 7 of League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split has officially concluded. This was a week that had more expected results when compared to the others before.

The biggest news of the week is the fact that Fnatic, G2 Esports, Rogue and Misfits Gaming have secured their playoffs birth. This means that only two more teams out of four will be able to secure the final two spots.

As it stands, MAD Lions, Vitality, SK Gaming and EXCEL will lock horns for the two remaining playoffs' births. However, the chances for Vitality and EXCEL are much higher when compared to the MAD Lions and SK Gaming.

Overview of results for week 7 of League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split

The table below will provide the complete standings for all teams after Week 7 of League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split. A fifth column has been added this time to provide information on the teams who have qualified for playoffs and the teams who are officially out.

The percentage number is a measure of the chances that the remaining four teams have in order to qualify.

League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split week 7 standings Teams Matches Played Win Loss Playoffs Rogue 15 12 3 Qualified Fnatic 15 11 4 Qualified Misfits Gaming 15 10 5 Qualified G2 Esports 15 9 6 Qualified Team Vitality 15 8 7 97.2656% EXCEL 15 8 7 96.8750% MAD Lions 15 5 10 2.7344% SK Gaming 15 5 10 3.1250% Team BDS 15 4 11 Disqualified Astralis 15 3 12 Disqualified

Thus, as it stands, Rogue, G2 Esports, Fnatic and Misfits Gaming are clearly the strongest teams within the LEC 2022 Spring Split right now. All four of them have successfully secured a playoff birth and will now look to fight for the standings during the final week of the Spring Split.

Both Rogue and Fnatic had brilliant runs in week 7. While Rogue lost its first game, it still managed to keep its position at the very top. Fnatic, secured two easy victories and cemented its playoff birth in comfortable fashion.

Misfits did not have a very good weekend, but ended up in a favorable position out of sheer luck. The team's first match was gifted to it by G2 Esports and it secured a very crucial victory in that game. In the second match of Week 7, Misfits got dominated by Team Vitality, but the previous results locked the team a playoff spot.

G2 Esports, however, had a rocky start to the week. As mentioned previously, G2 Esports threw away a 13,000 gold lead against Misfits as it failed to knock down the opposition base on several occasions. The match was filled with individual mistakes and decision-making errors and was the biggest throw in the history of League of Legends LEC.

However, the team did get back on form in the second game, as it defeated Team BDS through valient effort from the entire team, especially the star midlaner, Caps.

Team Vitality and EXCEL are currently in quite favorable positions as their upcoming matches during Week 8 are comparatively easy. Apart from that, considering the form that both these teams are in, they should be able to secure the playoff spots seamlessly.

The situation, however, is not that good for the MAD Lions. It is the defending champion of the LEC. However, its performances in the 2022 season is vastly different from the 2021 season, and the team looks like a husk of its former self.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan