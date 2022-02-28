League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split week 4 standings: Cloud9 dominates weekend, TSM continue to struggle

Week 4 of the League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split has officially concluded. This was a week where one of the teams ridden with controversy in week 3, took center stage.

The team is none other than Cloud9, as it was able to win all three games this weekend in a dominant fashion. On the other end of the spectrum, TSM's woes continue to pile up as this is arguably one of the worst ever performances by the North American giants.

Other than that, Team Liquid also seems to be in great shape and the North American superteam is getting better every week. The rest of the teams have been quite inconsistent and lack the necessary finesse to earn victories.

Overview of results and standings of teams in League of Legends LCS 2022 spring split

The table below provides full details on the standings of the teams after League of Legends LCS 2022 spring split week 4.

League of Legends LCS 2022 spring split standings Teams Matches Played Win Loss Cloud9 9 7 2 Team Liquid 9 7 2 FlyQuest 9 5 4 100 Thieves 9 5 4 Golden Guardians 9 5 4 Immortals 9 4 5 Evil Geniuses 9 4 5 Dignitas QNTMPAY 9 4 5 Counter Logic Gaming 9 3 6 TSM 9 1 8

Thus, as things stand, Team Liquid and Cloud9 are currently in the best position within the LCS. Cloud9 has recovered massively since the departure of LS, as the team picked up wins in all three of its games this weekend.

Many felt that kicking LS out without a proper explanation was rude and that the team would suffer. However, that does not seem to be the case, as the organization is very much ready to challenge for the title of the best North American League of Legends roster.

Team Liquid is also doing quite well as it is sitting right behind Cloud9 with the same scoreline. This is expected from a superteam that is filled with some of the best League of Legends players in the world right now.

FlyQuest seems to have been cut short as after a massive start to the season, the team ended up losing way too many games this week. Thus, from being at the top of the table, FlyQuest dropped down to the middle of the pack, which is a worrying sign.

The rest of the organizations are sort of performing as expected. A little bit more is expected off Evil Geniuses, but it seems that the team is yet to find its true form.

Finally, the worst team of the season has to be TSM. It is not possible to say what is wrong with them as the roster is simply unable to find a common understanding. Everyone within the squad seems to have their way of playing, which is ultimately affecting the overall performance.

