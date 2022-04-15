League of Legends Mid Season Invitational 2022 (MSI): Starting date, all qualified teams, and more

The League of Legends' Mid Season Invitational is only a month away. The tournament is expected to invite the best teams in the entire world to compete for the first international trophy in 2022.

As it stands, the best teams from all regions are selected based on the results of the Spring Splits from the various regions. The winners of those splits are the only ones who will get an invite, and a few of them are already on their way to South Korea.

This is also the first international tournament since 2019 that is set to host a live audience. Thus, the excitement amongst both fans and players is at an all-time high.

Everything League of Legends players need to know regarding qualified teams and starting date of the Mid Season Invitational 2022

The League of Legends' Mid Season Invitational 2022 is set to start on May 10, 2022 in Busan, South Korea. This is the first time the region is holding this tournament, despite it being one of the most successful regions at an international level.

As it stands, a few teams have been confirmed for the tournament, though the rest are yet to be decided. The following list contains both the names of the teams that have made it so far and the regions that are yet to find a winner:

LCK (South Korea) - T1 LPL (China) - Yet to be decided LEC (Europe) - G2 Esports LCS (North America) - Yet to be decided PCS (Pacific) - Yet to be decided VCS (Vietnam) - Yet to be decided LLA (Latin America) - Yet to be decided TCL (Turkey) - Istanbul WildCats CBLOL (Brazil) - Yet to be decided LJL (Japan) - Detonation FocusMe LCO (Oceania) - Order

There are a few famous names on the list for sure, as the return of T1 and G2 Esports to the Mid Season Invitational 2022 has already sparked old rivalries. Back in 2019, G2 Esports defeated T1 at the League of Legends World Championships.

There is no doubt that T1 will be back for revenge as they will be looking to settle scores once and for all. The undefeated 20-0 run by T1 at League of Legends LCK 2022 Spring Split has already touted the team as the best in the world.

G2 Esports is not far behind, as the team managed an undefeated 12-0 run in the lower bracket of League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split and grabbed the title. There is no doubt that T1 vs. G2 Esports will be one for the history books.

DetonatioN FocusMe also makes a return to the international stage after Worlds 2022. It will be interesting to see what this team has in store for the international crowd.

Edited by Siddharth Satish