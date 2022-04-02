Gumayusi's Jinx masterclass helps T1 secure the League of Legends LCK 2022 spring split title

The finals between T1 and Gen.G at League of Legends LCK 2022 spring split has come to an end. As expected, T1 demolished their rivals and secured a comfortable 3-1 victory to lift the championship trophy.

However, the star of the series was probably T1's ADC (Attack Damage Carry), Gumayusi, who came in clutch in some important moments, especially during Game 3. Despite that, there is no reason to disregard the other players as Faker, Keria, Oner and Zeus had almost equal contributions to this massive victory.

This win not only qualifies T1 for the main stage of the Mid Season Invitational 2022, but also makes them the only undefeated team in the entire world. T1 is currently on a 20-0 streak and is by far the most dominant team across all leagues.

Gumayusi's performance during League of Legends LCK 2022 spring split finals cements him as world's best ADC

Gumayusi has always been regarded as one of the best ADC players to exist in the game, and he has been compared to the likes of Ruler from Gen.G and Viper from EDG.

However, his performance during the finals of League of Legends LCK 2022 spring split cements him as the best in the entire world, with others currently a few miles away from him in level.

During the first game of the finals, Gumayusi was made to play Caitlyn. There is no doubt that he is extremely good at that champion, and as expected, he was able to dominate the opposition quite well. However, that game's outcome was almost decided from the start, on account of poor performances from Gen.G.

The second game, however, Gumayusi was given his Jinx. This one was sort of a lost case as the rest of the areas of T1 choked during the laning phase. Despite that, Gumayusi made a few good plays and tried to help the team come back, but it was in vain.

Nevertheless, it was during Game 3 where Gumayusi came in clutch and started to dominate his opposition. This was a game that T1 had to win, otherwise, they would have fallen behind in the overall scoreline.

Gumayusi on his Jinx not only ensured that he won his lane, but completely demolished Ruler in all forms and manner. He never gave Ruler an inch to perform, and consistently pressured the opposition, never letting them catch their breath.

Finally, in Game 4, it was a team effort once more, as T1 took a massive lead very early on and Gen.G sort of gave up towards the end. Gumayusi was on his Jinx once again and he dominated his lane to push T1 across the finish line.

It is important to remember that League of Legends is a team game. Despite Gumayusi's brilliance, there is no doubt that Oner and Zeus performed equally well, alongside Faker and Keria.

T1 has come a long way since they started their rebuilding process, changing the name of the team back in 2019. It goes without saying that through perseverance and patience, they have finally reached the pinnacle of League of Legends once more.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee