Fnatic vs Rogue League of Legends LEC Spring Split playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details and more

The second match in the second week of the playoff stages at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split is set to be between Fnatic and Rogue.

This is a matchup of victors as these teams have been the most dominant throughout the season. This match might also be considered a proving ground for whoever is better positioned to grab the title of the best in Europe.

LEC @LEC



Spring Playoffs continue today! This is where champions are forged. Who deserves to win it all?Spring Playoffs continue today! This is where champions are forged. Who deserves to win it all? 🏆Spring Playoffs continue today! https://t.co/Q1iVDHRafC

Either way, even though the stakes in this match are pretty high, the loser will still have a second chance. Since this is the upper bracket semi-finals, the loser will be pushed down to the lower bracket instead of being eliminated.

However, just because there is no elimination for the loser does not mean that the teams will take it easy. This is because whoever wins will move to the finals and have time to rest and prepare much better than the other, who will have to win the lower bracket games to make their way.

Preview of Fnatic vs Rogue at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split

Predictions

Fnatic entered League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split as an absolute favorite to clinch the title. The team brought Humanoid from the MAD Lions and Wunder from G2 Esports to replace Nisqy and Adam, respectively.

In the jungle position, they replaced Bwipo with Razork, while Hylissang and Upset remained the team's core in the botlane. It goes without saying that all of these players are superstars, and they have performed excessively well throughout the year.

Fnatic is extremely disciplined and rarely makes any significant mistakes in their games. The players always think for the team and are highly confident in their abilities and plays. While it might feel that this is a necessity for most good teams, very few are able to achieve it the way Fnatic does.

There is no doubt that most of the focus when it comes to Fnatic is shifted to the botlane as the Upset and Hylissang duo is arguably the best in the whole western region. However, the reason why the botlane is able to perform so effectively is that the rest of the team keeps making space for them, especially for Upset.

On the other hand, Rogue is a team that nobody might have expected to see here at the beginning of the season. The team lost both Inspired and Hans Sama during the off-season, who sort of made Rogue so good.

Thus, several League of Legends fans and analysts felt that the team is done for and should be trying for a mid-table finish at best. Contrary to that belief, not only did Rogue go undefeated for nine games in the regular split, the team emerged as a clear favorite to win the LEC title.

The addition of Malrang and Comp worked like clockwork, and Rogue looked even better than last year. There was a widespread discussion in the community previously called "Rogue time" where the team would often have a 10k gold lead at around 25 minutes, and it would end up in a drain on account of poor decision making.

It seems this roster managed to rectify that recurring issue as every player stepped up in style, proving all doubters wrong.

LoL Esports @lolesports



It's



And on the other side of the globe,



These are your Can't Miss Matches! It all comes down to this.It's @T1 vs @GenG for the LCK throne! Ruler vs Gumayusi! Who do you got?! Tune in this Saturday!And on the other side of the globe, @FNATIC @Rogue set their sights on a finals appearance!These are your Can't Miss Matches! It all comes down to this.It's @T1 vs @GenG for the LCK throne! Ruler vs Gumayusi! Who do you got?! Tune in this Saturday!And on the other side of the globe, @FNATIC & @Rogue set their sights on a finals appearance!These are your Can't Miss Matches! https://t.co/3m4Fn4qQ0f

As for predictions, both these teams are extremely strong and can grab the win. However, Fnatic has a clear edge in the botlane and midlane compared to Rogue. Hence, Fnatic should be able to close the series with a 3-2 victory.

Head to Head

Fnatic and Rogue have faced each other a total of 16 times in the history of the LEC. Fnatic has managed to grab nine victories, while Rogue has managed 7 in total.

Livestream Details

Rogue vs Fnatic will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games as well as League of Legends LEC at 8 AM PDT.

Previous Results

Previously, Rogue faced Misfits during the first round of the playoffs at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split and managed to grab a massive victory.

On the other hand, Fnatic faced G2 Esports during the first round of the playoffs and grabbed a smooth sailing victory as well.

League of Legends LEC 2022 Rosters

Fnatic

Martin “Wunder” Nordahl Hansen

Ivan “Razork” Martin Diaz

Marek “Humanoid” Brazda

Elias “Upset” Lipp

Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov

LEC @LEC



More Info: We’re excited to be able to celebrate the #LEC Spring 2022 Finals in a one-off event with a limited number of fans back in the studio!More Info: lolesports.com/article/lec-sp… We’re excited to be able to celebrate the #LEC Spring 2022 Finals in a one-off event with a limited number of fans back in the studio!More Info: lolesports.com/article/lec-sp… https://t.co/xyRNblx5GI

Rogue

Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu

Kim "Malrang" Geun-seong

Emil "Larssen" Larrson

Markos "Comp" Stamkopoulos

Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

