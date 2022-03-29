League of Legends' new Arcana skinline: Release date, expected price and more

League of Legends as of March 29, 2022 has announced brand new skins that are going to be released with the game's upcoming patch. These skins will be part of the gorgeous Arcana skinline that is quite a fan-favorite within the community.

As has been announced, a total of five champions are going to receive these skins. The skins are currently available for testing in the PBE (Public Beta Environment) and players can check them out if they want.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends



Arcana Ahri

Arcana Xayah

Arcana Rakan

Arcana Ryze

Arcana Hecarim The cards have foretold their beautiful PBE Previews:Arcana AhriArcana XayahArcana RakanArcana RyzeArcana Hecarim The cards have foretold their beautiful PBE Previews:🎴 Arcana Ahri🎴 Arcana Xayah🎴 Arcana Rakan🎴 Arcana Ryze🎴 Arcana Hecarim https://t.co/B74Ol8qMiK

The Arcana skinline is basically representative of fortune tellers. Each skin has something or the other to do with cards and their artwork and animation are arguably some of the best that currently exist within the game.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the upcoming Arcana skinline

SkinSpotlights @SkinSpotlights 1080p mirror of the new Arcana Skins youtu.be/oVSO9_doeOQ 1080p mirror of the new Arcana Skins youtu.be/oVSO9_doeOQ

The brand new skins under the Arcana name will be available for players to buy once League of Legends' patch 12.7 officially launches. Currently, patch 12.6 has been made live, which means the next patch will be somewhere around mid-April.

Obviously, this can change, but once a skin has been made available in PBE, it usually means that the same will arrive at the official client in the next update itself. This only changes in case there is an absolute emergency or some form of bug that needs fixing.

The champions set to receive the skins are Ahri, Xayah, Rakan, Ryze and Hecarim. All of these champions are extremely popular in the rift as well as in the current meta.

Hence, fans will love these skins once they are released into the rift. As of now though, the only thing that one can watch are the animations. Currently, only Ahri's splash art is available, though the rest will be updated once released.

As for the prices, it is not known either, though an estimate can be made based on the animations as well as the similar skins that were released previously.

Splash Art and estimated price for the new Arcana skins

1) Arcana Ahri

Arcana Ahri (Image via Riot Games)

Estimated Price: 1350 RP

2) Arcana Xayah

Splash Art will be posted once available

Estimated Price: 1350 RP

3) Arcana Rakan

Splash Art will be posted once available

Estimated Price: 1350 RP

4) Arcana Ryze

Splash Art will be posted once available

Estimated Price: 1350 RP

5) Arcana Hecarim

Splash Art will be posted once available

Estimated Price: 1350 RP

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul