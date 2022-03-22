League of Legends is offering unlimited RP with Microsoft Rewards: How to obtain, regions available, and more

League of Legends fans are in for a bit of a treat as Riot Games have recently announced that players will be able to get their hands on unlimited RP by using Microsoft Rewards.

RP or Riot Points is a premium currency in League of Legends and its board game Teamfight Tactics that allows players to purchase various things from the in-game shop, especially cosmetics and champion skins.

Riot Games already has a lot of offers for players when it comes to giving free RP away, with one of the more popular ones being through the Twitch Prime Capsules. With the new method, the League of Legends developers are claiming that players will be able to get their hands on an unlimited supply of RP through Microsoft Rewards.

So how does the new reward system work?

Obtaining League of Legends RP through Microsoft Rewards for different available regions

In their recent tweet, Riot announced that players would be able to earn RP for free, and the steps to do that are relatively simple.

To get their hands on some in-game currency, players will need to:

Make their way to the Microsoft Rewards Website and log into their Microsoft Accounts. Tho who do not have one will be required to create one instead and then log onto it.

After logging in, players will automatically be redirected to the home page, where they will need to navigate to the ‘Redeem’ tab.

There they will be able to find ‘League of Legends Gift Card’ where they will be able to check how much they have progressed towards their next free RP gift card.

There are primarily two options available for fans when it comes to rewards, the initial one is 1,500 Microsoft Reward Points (MRP) for 100 RP, with the second one being 6,500 MRP for 650 RP.

To earn the points, all payers will need to do is navigate to the ‘Earn’ tab, and then follow all the instructions that will be listed below for them. To earn points, they can complete trivia and other challenges around hot takes.

While the amount of RP gained may not seem like much at first glance, it’s important to note that Microsoft Rewards reset each day. Hence, if players complete them for multiple days in a row, they will be able to earn a significant amount of RP and even get bonus points that will accelerate their progress towards their next league of Legends gift card.

Unfortunately, Microsoft Rewards will not be available in all regions, and only users who are based out of the following countries will be eligible to earn free RP from the system:

United States

The United Kingdom

France

Germany

Canada

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Republic of Ireland

Brazil

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Spain

Sweden

Belgium

Hong Kong SAR

Japan

Mexico

Taiwan

For regions that do not have access to Microsoft Rewards, there is not much that Riot will be able to, as it’s up to Microsoft to make it available. It’s a third-party reward system and not Riot’s own.

Edited by Ravi Iyer