Caps' Ahri masterclass secures G2 Esports the League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split title

The finals of League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split have officially come to an end, and it is G2 Esports who clinched their 9th title in Europe.

Everyone at G2 Esports was phenomenal as the team completed a 12-0 undefeated run in the lower bracket of the playoffs. However, if one player deserves credit in the finals, it is none other than the performance of the greatest western mid-laner, Rasmus "Caps" Winther, on his Ahri.

There were a lot of doubters back during the start of the Spring Split on who is the better team. All the money was bet on Team Vitality and Fnatic. However, Caps and the rest of G2 Esports proved why they are the most incredible western League of Legends organization of all time.

G2 Esports complete a 12-0 undefeated run in the playoffs of League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split

Almost a week ago, the entire world was shocked when T1 completed an undefeated run in the Spring Split of League of Legends LCK. The team is currently considered the best team in the world by a mile.

However, it seems that G2 Esports took that personally, as even though the team did not have an undefeated run in the regular season, it managed to pull off a 12-0 run in the lower bracket of the LEC. Over the past two weeks, G2 Esports defeated Team Vitality, Misfits, Fnatic and Rogue and did not drop a single game.

Throughout the lower bracket, both Caps and Jankos developed themselves even more and reached the form that everyone expected them to be. Caps on his Ahri, however, made life impossible for Rogue in the finals. He, at times, carried the entire team one versus five on his back and made sure that G2 Esports was always in front.

This victory by G2 Esports at the Spring Split sets the stage in style as the team will be heading to the Mid Season Invitational 2022 as representatives from Europe. T1 will be waiting there as Faker will be itching for a rematch with Caps in that tournament.

Thorin @Thorin



WP, sir!



#LEC When @CarlosR told me he was signing Flakked instead of Viper or Hans Sama he told me he knew he would be mega criticised and he knew for fan service signing the bigger name was the move but he was willing to gamble on the scouting being 200 IQ.WP, sir! When @CarlosR told me he was signing Flakked instead of Viper or Hans Sama he told me he knew he would be mega criticised and he knew for fan service signing the bigger name was the move but he was willing to gamble on the scouting being 200 IQ.WP, sir!#LEC

G2 Esports humiliated SKT back in 2019, and both these teams have a history against each other. Considering both these teams are now back to their peak potential, there is no doubt that the stage will be set on fire.

Either way, this performance was a statement by G2 Esports, who put their faith in the rookies and the two veterans, namely Caps and Jankos, to lead the team. Everyone had question marks on the squad, but there is no doubt that in true G2 Esports fashion, the organization proved all analysts wrong once more.

It is safe to say that the G2 Esports era with Caps, Jankos, BrokenBlade, Flakked and Targamas has returned once again to Europe.

