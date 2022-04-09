"No guarantee this will ship": Lead developer of League of Legends' new MMO issues concerns on the game's future

Over the past year, there has been a lot of work going into a brand new MMO based on the League of Legends universe. Riot Games have been hiring experienced developers, including ones from other popular games like Witcher 3, in order to provide gamers with something special.

Greg Street @Ghostcrawler There is no guarantee this game will ship. We are optimistic, but you just never know until it does. However assuming it does, this will be the fourth major franchise I have worked on (AoE, WoW, LoL), and likely the last. And I am very okay with that. It will be a good final act. There is no guarantee this game will ship. We are optimistic, but you just never know until it does. However assuming it does, this will be the fourth major franchise I have worked on (AoE, WoW, LoL), and likely the last. And I am very okay with that. It will be a good final act.

Very recently, however, the lead developer of League of Legends' MMO, Greg Street, presented a few concerning words on Twitter regarding the future of the game.

He said:

"There is no guarantee this game will ship. We are optimistic, but you just never know until it does."

It goes without saying that fans are a bit worried about the entire situation. However, Street has also mentioned that they will try their best, as it is probably the last game he is going to work on.

Lead developer of League of Legends' MMO claims they will not ship a disappointing game

Riot Games has been involved in several endeavors over the past year. This includes the RPG game Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, hit television series Arcane, and even a new novel called Ruination.

Greg Street @Ghostcrawler I started to say things like magnum opus, but that sounds like it is my vision, and it very much comes from the team. I just steer the ship and watch for sea monsters. I started to say things like magnum opus, but that sounds like it is my vision, and it very much comes from the team. I just steer the ship and watch for sea monsters.

This brand new MMO based on the League of Legends universe is just another step to expand the game's universe and reach out to more people. In general, League of Legends is known to all as a competitive game that requires immense skill to master.

LS @LSXYZ9 @Ghostcrawler I'm actually so afraid LOL. I thought when it was announced the projects/teams/etc, does this not mean it actually will 100% have a release?? ㅜ_ㅜ @Ghostcrawler I'm actually so afraid LOL. I thought when it was announced the projects/teams/etc, does this not mean it actually will 100% have a release?? ㅜ_ㅜ

However, Riot Games' foray into the world of single players and MMORPGs provides every player a chance to enjoy the universe in their own way. Despite that, there is no doubt that the company is also quite strict about its quality.

Riot Games is known for always doing the right thing, and they have a reputation for being a company that cares about their products and their fans. Both Arcane and Ruined King: A League of Legends Story have been well-received, and the company is not looking to compromise on quality.

Greg Street @Ghostcrawler @CRONUT_boy Things are going super well. I am just being honest that Riot’s game standards are high and so are the expectations of players. We won’t ship a disappointing game. @CRONUT_boy Things are going super well. I am just being honest that Riot’s game standards are high and so are the expectations of players. We won’t ship a disappointing game.

Greg Street @Ghostcrawler @OGKeemu Even if problems get pointed out late, we will fix them. That is where so many of these games go wrong IMO @OGKeemu Even if problems get pointed out late, we will fix them. That is where so many of these games go wrong IMO

According to Street, Riot Games have high standards, and they will never ship a disappointing game.

However, Greg Street has assured fans that things are going well so far. He has also claimed that the team he is working with is one of the best that he has ever had in his long career.

Greg Street @Ghostcrawler @HBMartini Yeah games like this are a commitment. The hard part starts after it ships. :) So I am imagining a long journey ahead. @HBMartini Yeah games like this are a commitment. The hard part starts after it ships. :) So I am imagining a long journey ahead.

Greg Street @Ghostcrawler @MabritoMason It is looking good. Best team I have ever been on and I have been fortunate to work with some great teams. @MabritoMason It is looking good. Best team I have ever been on and I have been fortunate to work with some great teams.

Greg Street is a veteran of the industry. He has previously worked on Age of Empires, World of Warcraft, and League of Legends. At the same time, it is important to clarify that MMOs are massive projects and often require long-term commitments.

Fans are still confident that things will go well, and Street also appears to feel the same. However, he is not taking anything for granted and is keeping the worst-case scenario in mind.

Edited by Siddharth Satish