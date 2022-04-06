Misfits Gaming’s Shlatan named Rookie of the League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split

Misfits Gaming's jungler, Lucjan "Shlatan" Ahmad, has officially been awarded the Rookie of the League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split. The League officials unveiled their standings just a couple of hours ago, and in a Twitter post, they confirmed that Shlatan was chosen as the best candidate for the award.

The 2022 LEC Spring Split saw a lot of rookies hitting the competitive stage in Europe. Besides Misfits' Shlatan, there was G2 Esports bot laner Victor "Flakked" Lirola, MAD Lions bot laner William "UNF0RGIVEN" Nieminen, and Misfits support Mertai "Mersa" Sari. All rookies were entirely deserving of the award based on their fantastic play and contributions to helping out their teams win games throughout the split.

Misfits finished third in the regular season with a 12-6 scoreline. They were just two wins behind league leaders Rogue, and while they did make the playoffs, Misfits were unfortunately defeated by G2 Esports last weekend, and they are out of the running for the Spring Split crown.

Misfits Gaming had a great showing in the League of Legends 2022 LEC Spring Split

Even with the loss at the hands of G2 Esports, Misfits Gaming overall had a great LEC Spring Split in 2022, and they were able to surprise critics with just how well they were able to perform in the regular season.

Many analysts highlighted the importance of their mid-laner Vincent "Vetheo" Berrié as the core factor for their success (he was able to win 10 MVP awards in the regular season). However, many feel that Shlatan is one of the standout players on the roster.

Before his time in Misfits’ main roster and the LEC, Shlatan competed in the European Regional Leagues. For several years, he played for teams like K1CK Neosurf and Misfits Premier.

He soon started taking part in many EU Masters tournaments and was even able to come second in 2020 Spring with his former squad.

League of Legends LEC fans will be pretty excited to see just how well the Polish jungler grows in the coming months and the amount of development he can show during the upcoming Summer Split.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar