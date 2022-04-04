"It is easy to adapt to his opinions": G2 Caps speaks about playing League of Legends with long-time teammate Jankos

Caps and Jankos have been playing League of Legends at G2 Esports for a long time now. Their partnership alongside Wunder, Mikyx, and Perkz led to the greatest Western League of Legends rosters of all-time.

However, a lot of changes were made to G2 Esports back during the 2022 pre-season which led to Caps and Jankos being the only remaining members from the former roster.

This resulted in certain questions being thrown towards Caps, especially regarding his experience of playing with Jankos during the post-match presentation of League of Legends 2022 Spring Split's Playoff stages on April 3, 2022.

Caps was quick to respond to that question (regarding Jankos) as he claimed that,

"It is very easy to adapt to his opinions or it is very easy to understand how he thinks because he is saying how he thinks, so that makes it very easy to play with him."

This is definitely huge praise from Caps as there is no doubt that Jankos has faced a lot of criticism during the off-season for expressing his opinions towards a few of his former teammates.

G2 Esports' League of Legends star Caps wants to play with Jankos even more in the coming years

The 2022 pre-season for G2 Esports was definitely one of the most chaotic ever. It was decided to let go of Wunder, Mikyx and Rekkles, a decision that many felt would bite the team for the rest of the competitive year.

However, the biggest talking point during that off-season was Jankos, who was rumored to have been one of the pivots surrounding which the decisions were made. In fact, there were rumors that Rekkles's departure from G2 Esports' League of Legends roster was heavily influenced by Jankos.

This led to some bitterness around the fanbase as many felt that Jankos was being too rude and that he should not be so opinionated within the team. However, while the aforementioned players were let go, Caps was one of the players alongside Jankos whom the team decided to retain.

There is no doubt that Caps and Jankos are two of the best League of Legends players of all time, but it seems there is more to it than that. The reason why Jankos's opinions are so valued was explained by Caps after their victory over Misfits Gaming during League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split' Playoffs.

Caps feels that Jankos at times talks too much, but he is also very clear on how he feels. Jankos has a very clean viewpoint about the game and that makes playing with him much easier.

Caps further elaborated that he often discusses his viewpoint with Jankos as well and they would often discuss how they want to approach a certain situation in League of Legends. Ultimately, it comes down to one of them agreeing with the other, which also shows the synergy that the two players have.

This further shows that Jankos has a sort of leadership within the team that was definitely needed, considering G2 Esports has three new players, namely Brokenblade, Flakked, and Targamas. However, his leadership seems to be bearing fruit as G2 Esports has been getting better and better every week.

This was further exemplified when G2 Esports defeated both Misfits Gaming and Team Vitality by commanding 3-0 scorelines during Week 2 of the Playoffs at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split. Both Caps and Jankos seem to have found their form back and the team looks way better than last year.

This must be why Caps feels that he enjoys playing with Jankos and that they have a very good synergy. Caps also feels that they still have a few more years ahead of themselves where they can continue playing together and find success on the biggest stages.

