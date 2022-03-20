"Faker is legendary", League of Legends community lose themselves as T1 breaks LCK record with a 18-0 run

On March 20, 2022, history was made in League of Legends as T1 managed to win their final game of the split and complete an 18-0 undefeated run in the LCK, thereby setting an all-time record.
Faker, Gumayusi, Keria, Oner and Zeus have cemented themselves as the best team in the world by doing this, as they have showcased a level of consistency which other teams can only dream of. Thus, no wonder, fans across the world have completely lost themselves after witnessing this historic run.
Several fans took to social platforms like Twitter to congratulate the team on this historic feat. One such fan commented,
"T1 Faker is Legendary. How fitting is that this was the last thing we saw in this game. He is indeed legendary in and out of the game"
But it wasn’t just this fan, everyone in the community came together to celebrate this moment and become a part of history itself.
T1's 18-0 record arguably places them in the podium for one of the best League of Legends teams in recent times
Back in 2015, T1 was known as SKT, a team that is considered to be the greatest League of Legends roster that the world has ever seen. The team set a 14-0 undefeated record in the LCK and won three World Championship titles.
SKT also had Faker on the roster, though back then he was a prodigy and was known as the greatest player in the world. His flashy outplays were hard to read and there were very few who could stand against Faker or his team.
However, the team eventually broke apart, with Faker being the only player who decided to stick with the active roster of SKT. The team was rebranded to T1, and under the leadership of a much more experienced Faker, the team started the rebuilding process.
Some of the players from the old SKT took on managerial or administrative roles in the new T1.
It is safe to say that T1 had their bad years. The team failed to find the right composition and it took numerous permutations and combinations to finally form the team of Zeus, Keria, Faker, Gumayusi and Oner in 2022.
While T1 did have a really good showing during League of Legends Worlds 2021, they decided to part ways with their toplaner Canna and brought in Zeus. It seems that was the right choice and everything happened to fall into place.
The 2022 T1 smashed through their competition and broke the 14-0 record that was held by the same organization back in 2015. This in itself was a feat, but the team decided to go even further and create a 18-0 record.
It is definitely too early to make any comments regarding the future. However, it is safe to say that this 2022 T1 is arguably one of the best League of Legends rosters in recent times.
Of course, they need to win a World Championship title to cement themselves in that position. However, considering the talent they have in this squad, fans strongly believe that 2022 is the year when Faker and T1 finally make a long awaited return to the spot of the best in the entire world.
