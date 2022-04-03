"I feel bad for NA or EU": LS on the chances of other regions at League of Legends MSI 2022 after T1's historic title run

T1, on April 2, 2022, completed a historic championship run at League of Legends LCK 2022 Spring Split. Not only did the team win the title, but they also remained undefeated throughout the tournament and currently hold a massive 20-0 streak.

LS @LSXYZ9 Feel really happy for @JoeMar and @Poltsc2 seeing this roster and run be as dominant as it was and ending on a perfect 20-0. I fully believe this is the year @T1LoL wins worlds as well. Feel really happy for @JoeMar and @Poltsc2 seeing this roster and run be as dominant as it was and ending on a perfect 20-0. I fully believe this is the year @T1LoL wins worlds as well.

This performance by T1 prompted the famous analyst and former coach of Cloud9, Nick "LS" De Cesare, to comment on the chances of other regions, namely North America (LCS) and Europe (LEC), at the Mid Season Invitation 2022 (to be held in May 2022).

LS exclaimed:

"I feel so bad for whatever NA or EU team has to go up against T1."

This was obviously not an exaggeration, as it is true that T1 currently looks unstoppable. It seems that the dynasty is back once more and Faker is on a quest to claim the throne of the best in the entire world.

LS sings praise for Faker and T1 after their historic run at League of Legends LCK 2022 Spring Split

There is no doubt that LS is a huge admirer of Faker and T1. So it was no surprise that the former was more than delighted when T1 completed their undefeated run in the spring split of the LCK this year.

Thus, it is obvious that he is a bit biased when it comes to T1 in specific and Korean League of Legends as a whole. However, it is also tough to blame him, considering the level of play that T1 has shown since the start of the 2022 season.

There is absolutely no shred of doubt that T1 is currently the best team in the world. Winning a title is always difficult, especially in a region that is as competitive as South Korea.

But winning it without losing a single game is a feat in itself. In fact, such is the gravity of the achievement that several League of Legends fans and analysts have started to claim that this T1 team might be one of the greatest of all time as well.

Obviously, it is too early to say that, but one thing is for sure, when LS said that all the other regions might be doomed, he was not over-exaggerating. The level of play at LCS and LEC is currently way below the level of LCK and the LPL.

In fact, LEC is probably at an all-time low due to major roster changes and the rebuilding process by teams like G2 Esports. Apart from that, T1 has showcased that they are not just good at one particular playstyle but can adapt within a match and turn even dire situations in their favor.

T1 has crushed other teams like Damwon KIA and Gen.G, who are already at a way higher level than all LEC and LCS teams in the current scenario. So, as of now, defeating T1 for any Western team is a far-fetched dream.

LCK @LCK SPRING CHAMPIONS T1 SPRING CHAMPIONS T1 🏆 SPRING CHAMPIONS T1 🏆 https://t.co/uWZ7Nsq3rq

However, nothing is lost, and no one stays undefeated forever. Obviously, things can change, and T1 might end up losing at League of Legends MSI 2022 when they face a Western team. But in order for that to happen, there needs to be some drastic changes in the form and gameplay of LEC and LCS teams over the next few weeks.

Edited by R. Elahi