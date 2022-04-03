G2 Esports vs Misfits Gaming League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final game of week two of the playoff stages at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split is set to be between G2 Esports and Misfits Gaming.

This is another elimination game whose result will determine the fate of both of these teams. The winner of this match will go on to face Fnatic next week in the lower bracket finals. The loser of this match will end up getting eliminated from the tournament.

The stakes are high, and the teams will have to perform at their best in order to grab a win. Misfits Gaming has had a whole week's worth of preparation when compared to G2 Esports, which only had one day.

The latter could end up getting crushed in the end, considering they are not in their best form either.

Preview of G2 Esports vs. Misfits Gaming at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split

Predictions

G2 Esports had quite a favorable start to League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split. However, things soon took a downward spiral when a large number of issues started getting exposed in matches against some of the tougher teams such as Rogue, Fnatic, and Team Vitality.

Despite that, G2 Esports persevered and presented some really good performances, considering they had a brand new roster with a rookie botlane. Eventually, the team started to rectify their problems, which resulted in a massive victory over Team Vitality in the playoffs of the LEC spring split.

However, it would be fair to say that even now, the team is not at the same level as Fnatic and Rogue. They have to continue polishing their plays as the team's early game is extremely chaotic and they have a habit of repeating mistakes.

Misfits Gaming, on the other hand, has been quite good. They were never the favorites, nor did anyone consider them a top team during the start of the League of Legends LEC 2022 regular split.

However, their performances against big names soon attracted the attention of fans as Misfits ended up crushing teams like Fnatic and G2 Esports in spectacular fashion. In fact, they even managed to achieve victories in situations where they were lagging behind by huge margins.

Their mid-laner Vetheo cemented himself as one of the star players of the LEC and even managed to gain a spot on the All-Pro team in the regular season ahead of legends like Caps and Perkz.

Their only issue is that they are too reliant on the opposition making mistakes. In other words, this team will seldom gain leads. Rather, they will get pushed back and then capitalize on the poor decision-making of the opposition to finally grab a victory.

While it is a smart way to approach a game, this tactic may not work in a best-of-five scenario.

In terms of predictions, this is probably one of the hardest ones to consider. Despite G2 Esports being a superior team, they are extremely inconsistent. This can leave a lot of space for Misfits to exploit, which is something this team is extremely good at.

However, in the long run, G2 Esports is expected to come out on top and achieve a narrow 3-2 victory in the end.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Misfits have clashed a total of 24 times in the LEC. Amongst those, G2 has managed a total of 17 victories compared to Misfit's seven wins.

Livestream details

G2 Esports vs. Misfits Gaming will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games and League of Legends LEC on April 3, 2022, at 8 AM PDT.

Previous Results

Previously, G2 Esports faced Team Vitality at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split and managed to achieve a hard-fought 3-0 victory.

On the other hand, Misfits Gaming faced Rogue during the playoffs and suffered a crushing 3-1 defeat.

League of Legends LEC 2022 rosters

G2 Esports

Sergen "Brokenblade" Celik

Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski

Rasmus "Caps" Winther

Victor "Flakked" Lirola

Raphael "Targamas" Crabbe

Misfits Gaming

Shin “HiRit” Tae-min

Lucjan “Shlatan” Ahmad

Vincent “Vetheo” Berrie

Matus “Neon” Jakubcik

Mertai “Mersa” Sari

