Top 5 counters to Yasuo in League of Legends season 12

Yasuo is one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. However, he is also a champion that most players are scared to face-off in the game.

His mobility, scaling, and ability to take over games make him a threat, especially for the newer players who are still trying to get an understanding of League of Legends. Whenever players face Yasuo in the lane, they get scared and try to farm under the tower, while providing him with the agency and freedom in the laning phase.

However, what most newer players fail to realize is that Yasuo is also a champion who can be countered very easily, which is a major reason why he stops being a threat in higher-elo lobbies. There are a few champions in the game who can make his life miserable in the lane. Simply picking and learning how to play them will help fend off the Yasuo trauma completely.

Yasuo also received a buff in patch 12.7. Therefore, it is high-time that players start mastering those counter picks to ensure that they can grab easy wins in the summoner's rift.

The best champions that League of Legends players should consider picking in order to counter Yasuo in the lane

1.Veigar

Veigar's cage can prevent Yasuo from using his dash ability (Image via League of Legends)

Veigar is a highly popular champion in lower-elo lobbies alongside Yasuo. He has almost infinite scaling and late in the game, he can one-shot almost anyone.

Veigar is also one of the best counters to Yasuo as he makes it very difficult for the latter to dash around. Yasuo is useless unless he uses his E ability to gap close or run away.

Veigar's cage ability simply stops Yasuo from doing that. Otherwise, the latter will get stuck and get killed. Veigar's burst damage is insane and even Yasuo can not protect himself from it.

2. Cassiopeia

Cassiopeia's W and R can stop Yasuo in his tracks (Image via League of Legends)

This is another champion against whom Yasuo struggles quite a lot. This is primarily due to Cassiopeia's W and R. When using her W, Cassiopeia throws a black poison cloud in front of her.

Any champion who touches that gets grounded and cannot use mobility-based abilities. This means that Yasuo's E can be rendered absolutely useless with this attack. Apart from that, Cassiopeia is basically like Medusa and her R just turns champions into stone.

Thus, if Yasuo gets hit by that, he will be stuck in one place and can be taken down very easily. Cassiopeia can make the laning phase an absolute hell for Yasuo.

3. Malzahar

Malzahar's R can suppress Yasuo and render him completely useless (Image via League of Legends)

Malzahar is a champion who is known to be extremely annoying to deal with in lane. His abilities are meant to harass the enemy laner constantly and make sure that their health bars are always below half.

However, the reason why Malzahar is effective against Yasuo is because of his ultimate. Malzahar's R ability basically suppresses an enemy champion in one place and prevents them from doing anything.

The champion who gets hit by it will get locked in one place and can only hope that their teammate saves them or it will just sit and die. It is an absolute bane for Yasuo players, and it is something that the newer players can exploit consistently.

4. Talon

Talon is a good counter to Yasuo despite being a skill matchup (Image via League of Legends)

While countering Yasuo's mobility is one way to take him down, burst damage also works quite well against this champion. Yasuo ideally loves trading when his shield from his passive is up and running.

However, Talon is equally mobile and can inflict a lot of burst damage on Yasuo in a very short moment. Talon can ensure that Yasuo's shield is never a problem in a fight, which leaves the latter exposed quite often.

One thing that players should remember is that Talon vs Yasuo is still a skill match-up in the midlane despite the former being a counter and having a higher win-rate against the latter.

5. Vex

Vex is probably the best Yasuo counter in the game right now (Image via League of Legends)

Vex is arguably the best Yasuo counter that exists in the game right now, which is mainly because of her passive. Vex's ability pushes away enemies and interrupts all forms of dashes or movement-based abilities.

Apart from that, Vex's E is also quite good at slowing enemies down, which will further make Yasuo players frustrated in the lane. Vex is also a mage, so she can continuously throwr spells from a distance.

Yasuo can still use his windwall to block a few of Vex's skills. However, considering the latter can spam her abilities, there is only so much the former can do.

