Top 5 champions to pair with Renata in League of Legends

Renata Glasc is arguably one of the most potent supports in League of Legends right now. She is one of those clutch factors that can practically turn any match's tides in favor of the allies despite being behind. Renata's utility comes with her kit and its impact on team fights.

Even though her ultimate is deadly, her W (Bailout) is probably the most vital ability as it helps revive dead champions. The problem is that, for this skill to function, players need to kill an enemy within 3 seconds of being revived, else, the health bar will burn out, and the resurrected champion will die once again.

There are only a few champions who can function well with this skill and make the most efficient use of it.

Every champion that players should pick whenever there is a Renata in the team within League of Legends

1) Jinx

Jinx and Renata is one of the best duos in the game right now (Image via League of Legends)

Jinx is arguably one of the best ADCs to pair with Renata in League of Legends. This is due to the damage that this champion can deal in the late game. Once Jinx has two items, there is a very high possibility that she will chunk down enemies' health bars below 50% before she dies.

Thus, once revived, she will be able to finish off the rest of the health bars within the required time. Apart from that, the W ability of Renata also enhances attack speed for the ally. This synergizes quite well with Jinx, who also gets an attack boost upon taking down enemies.

Thus, overall, it is safe to say that Jinx and Renata, if unleashed, can wreak havoc on the enemy team.

2) Zeri

Renata helps to enhance Zeri's speed a lot during fights (Image via League of Legends)

Zeri is another champion who depends a lot on speed and agility. Hence, her synergy with Renata starts building from there itself. However, there is a lot more that works for both of them.

Renata's third skill provides an ally champion with a shield while slowing and damaging the enemies. Since Zeri is someone who loves to go up close and personal with her enemies, this skill helps her to sustain as well as catch up quickly.

Apart from that, Zeri's passive increases her movement speed whenever she receives a shield. Thus, it increases her synergy with Renata's kit even more.

The movement speed of Renata's W ability can never be neglected, making Zeri an unstoppable monster when paired with the former.

3) Ahri

Ahri's dive potential is enhanced with Renata by her side (Image via League of Legends)

Ahri is one of the most popular midlaners in the game right now. Her mobility and ability to dive into the enemy backline make her highly threatening.

However, as it stands, Renata's kit further enhances Ahri and makes her a scary champion to face. Firstly, Renata's shield provides Ahri with the safety net to dive the enemies without the worry of getting one-shotted.

Renata's second skill further enhances Ahri's mobility, making it difficult for enemies to deal with. Lastly, Ahri's charm and Renata's Q synergize well as they can chain those abilities and easily lock unaware enemies in place.

4) Vayne

Renata makes Vayne's laning phase a lot more forgiving (Image via League of Legends)

Vayne is a champion who relies on close-distance combat and significant damage. So, having someone like Renata by her side makes her job a lot easier.

Renata's Q helps Vayne land her E quite effectively in the lane. Apart from that, Renata's shield ability helps Vayne stay alive in fights, which is something that the latter needs a lot during the laning phase.

Vayne is also an excellent candidate to revive during fights, as her damage output scales exponentially late in the game.

5) Viego

Viego's resets, combined with Renata's ability to revive, can turn the tides of even the worst fights (Image via League of Legends)

Viego is arguably one of the best champions to play alongside Renata. However, in this case, the synergy between the two comes from Viego's passive and Renata's W.

Once Viego starts getting resets within a fight, he can go one versus five with ease. However, after a few nerfs to his kit, he does not consistently have the sustainability to do that.

If Renata is present alongside Viego, she can revive him if he goes down in a team fight. If Viego starts getting those resets after getting revived, he can turn a losing battle into a win almost single-handedly.

