Top 5 counters to Ahri in League of Legends

Ahri is currently one of the most popular mid-laners in League of Legends. Since her mini-rework back in January, she has risen in priority amongst both solo-queue players and professionals within the game.

However, a mini rework and rise in popularity mean she is a scary champion to face as there are players who can just run over games with her. Thus, it is vital to gain knowledge about the key counters to Ahri, who will be able to ensure that she is kept in check throughout the game.

JuanGuy @Juan_of_you @RiotAugust I like how Janna and Ahri didn't even need the buf...i mean adjustments. They were doing fine as is. All you did was make them broken, especially Ahri. Taliyah and Olaf on the other hand are 2 champions who actually weren't being picked as much. @RiotAugust I like how Janna and Ahri didn't even need the buf...i mean adjustments. They were doing fine as is. All you did was make them broken, especially Ahri. Taliyah and Olaf on the other hand are 2 champions who actually weren't being picked as much.

The problem, however, is that some of the other popular mid-laners like LeBlanc, Ryze and Akali are bad against her. Therefore, players will need to start thinking outside the box and look towards some off-meta champion picks to destroy her laning phase.

Every champion that can counter Ahri in League of Legends

1) Talon

Talon can gap close and burst down Ahri quite well (Image via League of Legends)

One of the biggest strengths that Ahri has is her R ability and her charm. Ahri can use the former to run away from fights and use the latter to draw in enemies close to her to deal damage.

While dodging the charm depends on the player, what makes Talon good is that he can gap close with Ahri very efficiently. Apart from that, Talon has a lot of burst damage that can destroy Ahri if he can get to the melee range with her.

Once Ahri runs out of her R, she becomes immobile, which gives Talon enough chances to finish her off.

2) Diana

Diana's gap close is much better than Talon as her Q and E combo ensures that the dash has no cooldown (Image via League of Legends)

Diana is a counter to Ahri for the same reason that Talon is. However, Diana can gap close Ahri a lot more efficiently, so she is a lot more viable as a counter.

Diana can use her Q to mark an enemy with moonlight and then use her E to dash to that enemy. As long as an enemy is marked by moonlight, her E ability will have no cooldown.

So, ideally speaking, Diana can chase down Ahri if she tries to run away and then use her ultimately to burst her down very easily. However, dodging Ahri's charm will depend on the player's skill.

3) Katarina

Katarina can fill in multiple roles, but she is a bit too squishy, making her vulnerable (Image via League of Legends)

Katarina is a champion who can fill two different roles at once when facing Ahri. Firstly, she can poke Ahri by consistently throwing her daggers and dealing damage. Secondly, she can chase Ahri effectively using her Q, E, and W combo and deal massive amounts of burst damage with her ultimate.

The only problem she might have is that, as a champion, Katarina is extremely weak and requires significant amounts of babysitting to get ahead. In comparison, Ahri does not require a lot of resources. However, if Katarina does get the lead, then Ahri will never stand a chance as the former has a kit tailor-made to counter the latter.

4) Karma

Karma's poke damage, along with her shield, provides her both damage and sustainability (Image via League of Legends)

Karma is a champion who is often not picked in the mid-lane, but she can make an exception if Ahri is on the enemy side. Karma is someone who can do a lot of poke damage.

Apart from that, unlike other champions, Karma has her R (ultimate) ability activated right from the beginning. This ability allows her to boost the effectiveness of her other skills.

When she combines her R with her Q, she can dish out some tremendous damage in the early game that will push Ahri out of the lane or under her tower. Besides that, Karma can use her W to root Ahri in one place or use her shield if things go south.

Overall, Karma has the tools to not just harass Ahri but also sustain him in the lane without much trouble. Despite not being a meta-pick, Karma can work quite well in the mid-lane when facing Ahri.

5) Zoe

Zoe's massive range, combined with her element of surprise, makes laning difficult for Ahri (Image via League of Legends)

Zoe is another poke-based champion who can work against Ahri quite well. Firstly, Zoe's Q allows her to deal massive amounts of damage in one single hit.

Secondly, her sleep is quite effective in ensuring that Ahri is unable to run in and out of lane or during fights. Lastly, Zoe has an element of surprise where she uses her R ability to blink out of a bush or across a wall, making it difficult for Ahri to react in time.

Apart from that, Zoe's Q also has a significant range. This makes it difficult for Ahri to harass her, which makes laning complicated against Zoe.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar