Understanding laning intricacies of League of Legends: Bouncing, freezing, and crashing of minion waves

Minion wave management is one of the most essential aspects of League of Legends. It is one of those areas regarding laning that low-level players do not care about, but it is essential to learn to become a better player.

Thus, the quest to become better at laning starts with understanding three concepts: bouncing, freezing, and crashing of minion waves. While these ideas can be a bit hard to implement at first, once mastered, they will help players gain cs (creep score) advantage in the lane by a lot.

The following sections describe what these three mean and how they help players gain advantages across the board within a game of League of Legends.

A brief guide to bouncing, freezing, and crashing of minion waves in League of Legends

Before diving into the concepts of bouncing, freezing and crashing, it is first important to justify why these are important. As mentioned previously, it helps players increase their cs over their opponents. Professional players talk about this at all times.

Once all three of these concepts are implemented perfectly, the opponents will start losing out on minions (unless they know about the concepts) and players will begin gaining small gold advantages. While a mere 10 to 15 cs advantage might not seem like much initially, it matters a lot in the long run.

These small cs advantages will help players get item advantage over their opponents. This will help them take command of the lane, further reducing the timing for the mythic item.

Bouncing

Bouncing occurs in League of Legends when the ally minion is being pushed back by the enemy tower in the presence of an enemy wave (Image via Skill Capped/Youtube)

In League of Legends, a situation often arises where players will push the enemy minions hard enough so that the ally minions reach the enemy tower. In this situation, the enemy turret will start killing the ally minions quickly and try to push the wave back.

In such a scenario, players have two options. One of them is to continue pushing to quickly finish off the incoming enemy minion waves. The second option is to stop pushing and only go for the last hits while the ally minion wave is being pushed back by the enemy turret.

If the second option is opted for, the enemy minion waves will start bunching together instead of moving in one line. Thus, they will start attacking the ally minion waves with a single target focus (create a 4 v 1 situation in the minion wave instead of 2 v 2 or 1 v 1).

When all the ally minions are dead, the enemy minion wave will push out into the lane bunched-up. It is safe to say that the lane has bounced perfectly when this happens.

When bouncing occurs, the enemy minion wave will be larger than the ally minion wave and it will push back towards the ally turret much faster. The key advantage of this is that players will gain more cs in less time than the enemy laner. This will lead to gaining experience and gold faster in the lane.

Freezing

Matching the enemy's damage to minion waves in League of Legends is crucial to set up a successful freeze (Image via Skill Capped/Youtube)

While bouncing the lane does help to gain cs advantages in League of Legends, the second crucial reason for doing the same is to set up a situation called "freezing." When the enemy minion waves hard to push into the ally turret, players can decide to ensure that the wave stays close to their part of the map for a while.

All that players need to do is stop hitting the minion waves and only go for the last hits. If the enemy tries to push back the wave, players will need to match the damage from the enemy to make sure that the large enemy minion wave does not reach under the ally tower.

The freeze will fail if it reaches the ally tower as the tower will hard push the wave back. However, if gamers can stall the wave in an area just outside the tower range and continue to maintain it in that state for a while, then a successful freeze can take place.

Freezing can help players gain a cs advantage and force the enemy laner to play far ahead, making them susceptible to roams and ganks.

Crashing

Crashing waves in League of Legends can backfire as it can allow the enemy to gain back the gold deficit (Image via Skill Capped/Youtube)

Finally, a minion wave crashes when a lane is hard pushed into the enemy turret. This is a simple concept, though it can backfire as well.

Once a minion wave has bounced back, players should try to freeze it to neutralize the lane. Otherwise, the bigger enemy minion wave will reverse crash on the ally turret, which can lead to loss of cs and set up potential ganks for the enemy jungler.

In truth, bouncing and crashing are two ideas that are not hard to implement. The difficulty comes with regards to freezing the wave. In most cases, players will fail the freeze, which will lead to the enemy gaining back the cs that they might have lost.

As mentioned in the freezing section, simply going for last hits is often not enough, as matching the enemy's damage is vital to keep the lane in a stalemate situation. It is a bit hard to do at first, but players will be able to master it with time.

Either way, these three are crucial laning aspects that can not only improve gameplay but also help climb the ranked ladder a lot better in League of Legends.

