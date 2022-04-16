Guide to obtain Mythic Essence and Prestige Skins in League of Legends Season 12

League of Legends introduced a variety of new and interesting features into the game during Season 12. However, the biggest change was probably the introduction of Mythic Essence, the premium currency used to buy rare items within the game.

This new currency basically replaced Gemstones and Prestige Points from the game. It was initially announced back in January by Riot Games but was introduced to the game along with patch update 12.6.

At the time, players were provided with 10 free Mythic Essence which amounts to one random skin shard. Apart from that, those who had Gemstones got an equal amount of Mythic Essence for the same, while Prestige Points were completely retired.

However, this is not enough to get the best that the new Mythic Essence shop has to offer, which includes old Prestige Skins as well. The following article will provide a brief guide on the various sources through which players can obtain this new currency that can be used to buy unique clothes for their favorite champions in League of Legends.

Everything League of Legends players need to know regarding Mythic Essence and Prestige Skins in Season 12

Guide to obtain Mythic Essence

Since the introduction of Mythic Essence in League of Legends patch 12.6, players have been wondering how to obtain them. As it stands, there are four ways through which these can be obtained right now.

Step 1: Events

The Anima Squad event shop and battle pass are currently providing a total of 150 Mythic Essence to players (Image via League of Legends)

The first method to obtain Mythic Essence is from events. For instance, right now, the Anima Squad event is taking place within the game. Players can obtain 2200 Event Points and exchange them at the shop for 125 Mythic Essence.

It is safe to say that most major events that have event currencies within the mix will allow players to obtain these. However, in order to obtain 2200 Event Points, players will have to buy the event pass and also a few additional points from the main shop of the game.

Players can also obtain 25 Mythic Essence as part of battle pass missions during major events. However, it should be remembered that there is a possibility that future events will completely remove Mythic Essence from the event shop and battle pass.

Step 2: Chests

Standard Hextech Chests will have a chance to drop Mythic Essence (Image via League of Legends)

The second method to obtain Mythic Essence is from Hextech Chests and Masterwork Chests. These chests were previously the only source to obtain Gemstones as well, but the drop rates for Mythic Essence have been increased slightly.

As it stands, Hextech Chests have a 2.68% chance to drop 10 Mythic Essence, and Masterwork Chests have a 3.5% chance to drop 5 Mythic Essence. Apart from that, players can also obtain Mythic Essence from event loot bags.

Step 3: Masterwork Milestone

Masterwork Milestone is a new method that can help players obtain a decent number of Mythic Essence (Image via League of Legends)

League of Legends has introduced a brand new repeatable battle pass-type system where players can open a certain number of Masterwork Chests and obtain Mythic Essence after reaching certain targets. The various targets and total Mythic Essence obtainable have been mentioned below:

5 Masterwork Chests - 5 Mythic Essence

10 Masterwork Chests - 10 Mythic Essence

15 Masterwork Chests - 5 Mythic Essence

20 Masterwork Chests - 5 Mythic Essence

25 Masterwork Chests - 10 Mythic Essence

Apart from that, players can also obtain skin shards upon reaching those milestones.

Step 4: Leveling

Leveling up the account by 50 levels will grant a guaranteed 10 Mythic Essence every time (Image via League of Legends)

The last method known right now to obtain Mythic Essence is from levels. Players will get 10 of these after reaching 50 levels post 150. This means that reaching levels 200, 250, 300, and even further will now have much more value than the simple account icon borders.

Guide to obtaining Prestige Skins

The Mythic Essence shop is the only source to obtain previous Prestige Skins in the game (Image via League of Legends)

There are a few changes that have been introduced with regard to Prestige Skins. Previously, when these skins were released, players had a limited time to obtain them.

Once they left the game, these skins were gone for good. However, the introduction of Mythic Essence has also introduced a brand new Mythic Shop. This Mythic Shop will have a rotating system where past Prestige Skins will be unvaulted from time to time.

These Prestige Skins can be bought using Mythic Essence, though the prices will vary depending on how old the skin is. As it stands, 2018 Prestige Skins will cost 200 Mythic Essence, 2019 Prestige Skins will cost 150, and 2020 Prestige Skins will cost 125 Mythic Essence.

Finally, the ones that were released in 2021 will cost 100 Mythic Essence. Now, coming to 2022 Prestige Skins, there will be two different ways of obtaining them. If the Prestige Skin comes with an event (like the Battle Cat Jinx Prestige Skin), then it will be available via 2000 Event Points.

However, if they are released without a full-scale event and a battle pass, then the skins will be made available through the Mythic Shop.

