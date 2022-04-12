League of Legends' brand new Eclipse, Yasuo and Gangplank skins: Release date, expected price and more  

It is that time of the month once more as League of Legends showcases a brand new set of skins for a bunch of new champions. These brand new skins will go by the name of the Eclipse skinline and a total of five champions have been featured within the same.

Apart from that, there are two other special skins that are being released for Gangplank and Yasuo which are not part of the Eclipse brand. In short, there are a total of eight skins that will be available for players to purchase in the patch update coming next month.

As of now, the skins have been released in the PBE (Public Beta Environment) and are available for testing. Players will be able to spend some time with them and provide feedback in case there are animation or visual bugs within the same.

Everything League of Legends players need to know about Eclipse, Yasuo and Gangplank skins that are set to release with patch 12.8

The brand Eclipse skinline alongside the special skins for Yasuo and Gangplank will be available for purchase along with patch 12.8. This is a general course of action as skins released in the PBE are usually released in a patch after.

The champions who are being featured in the new Eclipse skinline are Sivir, Kayle, Sejuani, Aatrox and Senna. There will also be a special prestige edition skin for Senna available for purchase.

While the Eclipse skins have a solar and lunar theme to them, the skins for Gangplank and Yasuo are quite different. The latter is more inclined towards the theme of Bilgewater and the Ruined King.

Either way, both of these skins are fantastic alongside the new Eclipse skins and players should be excited for their release within the official client of League of Legends. They should be especially delighted about the Gangplank and Yasuo skins as both champions are getting buffs in patch 12.7.

The patch update 12.8 is set to be released somewhere around April 27, 2022. In the following section, splash art for all the skins has been provided along with their expected prices.

Note: The prices mentioned here are based on the skin animations and their visual appeal. Thus, they are subject to change upon official release.

Splash art and expected price

1) Solar Eclipse Sivir

Solar Eclipse Sivir (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

2) Solar Eclipse Kayle and Lunar Eclipse Aatrox

Solar Eclipse Kayle (top) and Lunar Eclipse Aatrox (bottom) (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

3) Solar Eclipse Sejuani

Solar Eclipse Sejuani (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

4) Lunar Eclipse Senna

Lunar Eclipse Senna (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

5) Lunar Eclipse Senna Prestige Edition

Lunar Eclipse Senna Prestige Edition (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: Unavailable

6) Sea Dog Yasuo

Sea Dog Yasuo (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

7) Gangplank the Betrayer

Gangplank the Betrayer (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

This is also probably the first time a prestige edition skin has a unique splash art and design compared to the normal version. This shows that Riot Games is trying to provide a lot more individuality to the prestige skins, rather than simply putting in a gold chroma.

