“Why are we nerfing all your healing?”: League of Legends developers opens up about patch 12.10 healing nerfs

League of Legends patch 12.10 is set to introduce a complete over the game’s current durability numbers, as Riot has changes planned for every single champion in the game.

It will be one of the biggest and most meta disruptive patch in the MOBA’s history and the developers will be aiming to nerf damage from all sources to help make team fights longer on both the pro stage and standard matchmaking.

Earlier today, League of Legends’ designer on the Summoners Rift, Riot Plox, made a tweet that summed up the updates that players can expect from the upcoming update.

From giving champions more HP at base level, with more HP per/level and armor and magic resistance per level, the developers will also be making extensive changes to other core mechanics.

Namely, Grievous Wounds will see a significant nerf, with drastically reduced healing and shielding. Phlox then explains why the team decided to tone down on healing in the upcoming patch.

Healing and Shielding are to be nerfed in League of Legends patch 12.10

Phlox explained that with all the durability buffs that champions will receive in the next update, there might be cases where certain tanks will be unkillable if they have a healer on the team or innate self-healing abilities.

“If we didn't adjust healing and shielding, sustain champs would be absolutely unkillable and buffed waaay more than their counterparts. We're not trying to swap league into a Mega-Mundo-Meta.”

One of the most effective ways to counter-healing and sustain the game is through the Grevious Wound mechanic that many champion abilities and items come equipped with.

It’s a go-to passive to take down tank champions with a lot of healing in their kit. Hence, with Grevious Wounds also being targeted with nerfs in League of Legends patch 12.10, it’s only logical that both healing and shielding take a hit.

League of Legends patch 12.10 is set to go live next week, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, with all the durability updates, new VFX for Twisted Fate and Nami, and special recall animation for players who reach Challenger or are Honor level 5.

