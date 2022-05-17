League of Legends patch 12.10 preview sums up durability changes for most disruptive update yet

League of Legends patch 12.10 is gearing up to be one of the most disruptive updates in the game, which is set to nerf all sources of damage and completely change the current champion meta.

Earlier in the month, Riot Games discussed how they would like team fights to lose longer in the game. Hence, with 12.10, they will look to increase base health and armor levels for all the champions.

In a recent tweet, League of Legends’ designer on the Summoner Rift summed up some of the changes players can expect from the upcoming update.

1/5 Hey all!Patch preview for 12.10, the champ durability update.More context in followup tweets and the patch notes themselves. The TLDR is this is a pretty disruptive patch and we'll be watching closely and ready to react.I'd love to know what y'all think about this patch!1/5 https://t.co/rgH5c779E9

The changes have already made their way to the champions in the PBE test server, and the path is set to be one of the biggest in League of Legends history.

Apart from the champions, there will be extensive item updates as well. One of the highlights of the system changes will be the updates to Grevious Wounds, which will be enhanced significantly to counter the health and sustain buff that champions will be receiving next week.

League of Legends patch 12.10 preview

All champions

Base Health: +70

Health/lvl: +14

Armor/lvl: +1.2

MR/lvl: +0.8

Champion healing

Systems with healing : Reduced by 10-28%

: Reduced by 10-28% Systems with Shielding : Reduced by 10%

: Reduced by 10% Grievous Wounds: 40% >> 30% - Enhanced: 60% >>> 50%

40% >> 30% - Enhanced: 60% >>> 50% % Pen Items: Reduced by 5 - 10 %

Reduced by 5 - 10 % Turret AD: Outer: 152 - 278 >>> 167 - 391, Inner: 170 - 350 >>> 187 - 427, Inhibitor: 170 - 350 >>> 187 - 427, Nexus: 150 - 285 >>> 165 - 405

152 - 278 >>> 167 - 391, Inner: 170 - 350 >>> 187 - 427, Inhibitor: 170 - 350 >>> 187 - 427, Nexus: 150 - 285 >>> 165 - 405 Baron Nashor: AD: 125+8/m >>> 150+10/m

Across the board, every champion in the game will be receiving a +70 boost to their base HP, along with 14 more per level, 1.2 armor per level, and 0.8 magic resist per level.

However, the base healing for them will be reduced by 10, and shields will also be nerfed by 10%.

Grevious Wounds will also be getting a boost to counter the base durability numbers, which will be enhanced for all items and champions.

In-game structures and objectives will be significantly tweaked as well. The Baron Nashor will be doing more damage to the champions as soon as the update drops, so they will not be as easy to take down.

League of Legends patch 12.10 is set to go live next May 25.

Edited by Srijan Sen