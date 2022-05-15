League of Legends 2022 MSI High Noon event: All Rewards, Missions, Event Pass, and more

The League of Legends MSI 2022 High Noon Event is finally here, and players will get to enjoy new missions, champion cosmetics, as well as an event pass.

The latest batch of High Noon skins has been highly anticipated by fans, which are some of the cosmetics that will be featured in the event this time around.

Additionally, the event will be broken into two parts, with part one now live with patch 12.9, and part two will be available on the next patch, which is 2.10, set to go live on May 26, 2022.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends New High Noon chromas are leaving the station! 🤠 All aboard!New High Noon chromas are leaving the station! 🤠 All aboard! 🚂 New High Noon chromas are leaving the station! 🤠 https://t.co/tlgsKFAtuQ

The first part will contain the High Noon skins for Leona, Talon, Varus, Mordekaiser, and Katarina, with the second part introducing skins for Tahm Kench, Samira, Sion, Viktor, and Twitch.

Today’s guide will talk about all the rewards included in the League of Legends MSI 2022 High Noon event and the missions that players will need to complete to acquire them.

All rewards and missions for the League of Legends MSI 2022 High Noon event

1) Free Missions

Chapter 1: A Western Prophecy

Win 2 games or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

Chapter 2: Croaker Broker

Kill 375 Minions or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

Chapter 3: A Bet’s Debt

Earn 20,000 Gold or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

Chapter 4: Vicious Vermin

Deal 60,000 Damage to Champions or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

Chapter 5: The Enemy of My Enemy

Play 1 Game with a premade group or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

Chapter 6: Death of an Angel

Heal 20,000 damage or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

Chapter 7: Black Magic Woman

Get 30 Takedowns or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

Chapter 8: As Foretold

As a team, slay 3 dragons in one game or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

Chapter 9: Spurn the Devil

As a team, slay Baron Nashor or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

Chapter 10: The Final Ride

Play a game with, as, or against Leona, Varus, Twitch, Katarina, or Tahm Kench or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

For completing each of the chapters, League of Legends players will receive 20 MSI High Noon Tokens. Those who complete all the chapters will be rewarded with an Eternal Capsule.

2) Wardrobe and Orb missions

Wardrobe Mission

Play 8 games in a team featuring a High Noon Skin or Earn 2200 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 40 MSI 2022 High Noon Tokens

Orb Mission

Earn 3800 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 1 MSI 2022 High Noon Orb

3) Event Pass

Players will require 1650 RP to be able to obtain the League of Legends MSI 2022 High Noon event pass. They will also receive 2000 Tokens and 4 Event Orbs as soon as they purchase the pass.

Additionally, Riot Games is also giving away the MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Bundle for 2650, which will contain 4 Event Orbs, 200 Tokens, a High Noon Talon Icon along with the skin, as well as the champion himself.

There will be unique missions and rewards for the event as well, they are:

Pass Milestone 1

Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Event Icon and 5 Mythic Essence

Pass Milestone 2

Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 10 Win XP Boost and 5 Mythic Essence

Pass Milestone 3

Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: Mystery Emote Permanent and 5 Mythic Essence

Pass Milestone 4

Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: The Jig is Up Emote and 5 Mythic Essence

Pass Milestone 5

Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: Ace in the Hole Emote and 5 Mythic Essence

Pass Milestone 6

Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: Thank you, Kindly Emote and 1500 Blue Essence

Pass Milestone 7

Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 500 Orange Essence and 1 Hextech Key

Pass Milestone 8

Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 1 Masterwork Chest and Key, and 1500 Blue Essence

Pass Milestone 9

Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 1 Masterwork Chest and 750 Orange Essence

Pass Milestone 10

Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 1 MSI 2022 High Noon Orb and 1 Masterwork Chest and key

Apart from the mission rewards, League of Legends players will also be able to get their hands on 250 2022 MSI High Noon tokens. The reward will be given to those who have spent a lot of time in the game, and the tokens will be awarded for every 1000 points earned.

The League of Legends 2022 MSI High Noon event will end on June 13, 2022, however, the tokens will expire in a week and last until June 20, 2022.

