League of Legends' brand new High Noon skins: Release date, expected price, and more 

League of Legends is set to release a brand new set of skins for five different champions in the next month. This time, it is not a new skinline but rather the return of an all-time classic.

The High Noon skinline is arguably one of the most popular amongst the fanbase. Champions like Senna, Lucian, and Ashe have their best skins under this one itself.

Hence, there is no doubt that the upcoming skinline is bound to impress many fans once again.

The skins will be available for testing in the PBE (Public Beta Environment). Based on the feedback from the fans, tweaks and adjustments will be made before it is finally released on the official servers.

Note: Apart from the release date and splash arts, all information is based on early news and is subject to change.

League of Legends' High Noon skins will be released with patch 12.9

As it is well known by now, whenever League of Legends announces a set of skins for release in PBE, the official release will happen in the next patch itself. As of now, patch 12.8 will go live on April 27, 2022.

This means that the latest High Noon skins will go live with patch 12.9, which will be released on May 11, 2022. The skins, however, will be available for purchase from May 12, 2022, as is often the case.

In any case, this time, five different champions will receive skins under the High Noon name. These include Katarina, Leona, Mordekaiser, Varus, and Talon.

There is no doubt that these skins will be an absolute fan favorite as they are some of the best for these champions ever.

Now, while the release date is pretty obvious, the price of the skins is hard to predict. This is especially true because quite a few High Noon skins have the legendary rarity (1820 RP).

However, a rough estimation can be done based on the looks and animations. It is recommended that fans wait for an official announcement on the price from Riot Games, which should be made available later down the line.

Splash art and the expected price of the High Noon skins in League of Legends

1) High Noon Katarina

High Noon Katarina (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

2) High Noon Leona

High Noon Leona (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

3) High Noon Mordekaiser

High Noon Mordekaiser (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

4) High Noon Talon and Varus

High Noon Varus (left) and High Noon Talon(right) (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 each

