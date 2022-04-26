All Taliyah mid-scope updates for League of Legends patch 12.9: AoE Q, improved range on E, and more

Riot Games has a lot of mid-scope updates in store for Taliyah, which is set to drop with League of Legends patch 12.9. Many champions are set to receive this mid-scope update this season, with the Shuriman being one of the many champions scheduled for a mini-rework.

Almost every part of her kit will be tweaked this time around, as the League of Legends developers will be looking to provide her with more quality-of-life changes that will allow her to make her way back into the competitive meta.

August @RiotAugust The Taliyah mid-scope update should be on PBE tmrw for patch 12.9



Highlights:

(+) AoE Q, lower Q CD, Worked ground Q is STRONG, E is longer range and stuns dashers, significant usability improvements on P, W, and R

(-) Nerfs to burst damage and early roaming



Feedback welcome! The Taliyah mid-scope update should be on PBE tmrw for patch 12.9Highlights:(+) AoE Q, lower Q CD, Worked ground Q is STRONG, E is longer range and stuns dashers, significant usability improvements on P, W, and R(-) Nerfs to burst damage and early roamingFeedback welcome! https://t.co/mzEvbSPOfF

Taliyah was once one of the most picked junglers in League of Legends’ pro play in previous seasons. However, in season 12, she hardly got any stage presence, and her pick-and-win rate in solo-queue is also something that went down drastically.

Hence, with the League of Legends patch 12.9, the developers will look to help her again and allow Taliyh to have an easier time in the new meta.

All Taliyah updates hitting the League of Legends PBE patch 12.9 cycle

Before officially shipping her changes, Taliyah’s tweaks will first be making their way to the League of Legends PBE test servers. Hence, the updates will look to drop tomorrow when the 12.9 cycle officially starts.

It’s important to note that the changes listed below are tentative and subject to change based on how well the testing goes in the PBE. Hence, the preview might not wholly reflect the official League of Legends patch that is due to arrive in the first week of May

Taliyah update preview

Stats

Armor: 20 >>> 18

HP: 531 >>> 500

MP/5: 9.34 + 85/lvl >>> 8 + 8/lvl

Mana: 425 >>> 470

P-early roaming down, usability up

OOC MS: 20%-45% by lvl 18 >>> 10/20/35/55% @ 1/9/12/15

Time before passive falls off away from walls: 1s >>> 2.5s

Fixed a bug where Taliyah could lose her passive permanently if she had a spell shield.

Q-CD down, Added AoE, Worked ground Q reworked to be significantly stronger

NEW: now deals damage in an 175 radius

Aoe Damage: 70-170(+ 45AP) >>> 38-130(+ 5 AP)

Extra rock damage reduction: 50% >>> 60%

Max Q damage: 210-510(+1.35AP) >>> 98.8-338 (+1.3 AP)

Cooldown: 7-3 >>> 6.5-2.5 Cost: 50-90 >>> 60-80

NEW: Worked ground cast is a single hit boulder, hits in a 225 radius AoE, deals 2x damage (76-260(+1.0AP)) to the primary target, and slows everything hit by 30-50% for 2s

NEW: Worked ground cast has new VFX, SFX, animation, and icons.

Worked ground mana cost: 1 >>> 30

Worked ground min CD: 1s >>>.75s

NEW: Casting on worked ground consumes the worked ground

Worked Ground radius: 300 >>> 400

Worked Ground Duration: 25s >>> 30s

Worked ground size on Howling Abyss is now the same as summoners rift

Extra rock damage reduction on jungle monster: 25% >>> 60% (same as normal Q)

NEW: Q deals 150% damage to monsters.

NEW: Will now continue to cast while Taliyah is in stasis

Fixed a bug where Worked Ground Q would sometimes not get the reduced cooldown

Her Q changes will be one of the most significant updates to look out for, as Taliyah will finally be bringing back the area-of-effect damage. The ability will now hit a 175 unit radius and even have its cooldown drastically reduced.

Additionally, Threaded Volloey will now toss a single boulder when used on worked ground that deals double damage to the primary target while having a 225 radius in its area of effect, slowing the target by two seconds.

W-CD and mana cost down, Reliability up, Damage removed

Damage: 60-140(+ 4 AP) >>> REMOVED

Delay before knockup: 8 >>> 65

AoE radius: 200 >>> 225

Cooldown: 16-12 >>> 14-8

Mana cost: 70-110 >>> 60-0

E- Up-front damage, range, and duration up, Added a stun vs. dashes, detonation damage down, CD up

NEW: Mines stun enemies that dash through them for 1s

Up front damage: 50-150(+ 4AP) >>> 60-240(+6 AP)

Damage after 4s: 50-150(+ 4AP) >>> REMOVED

Detonation damage: 50-90(+ 3AP) >>> 25-105 (+ 3AP)

Damage reduction per mine: 15% >>> 25%

Max detonation damage: 155-279(+93AP) >>> 62.5-262.5 (+.75 AP)

Cooldown: 16-8 >>>16-12

Number of rows (range): 4 >>> 6

Mines per row (width): 6 >>> 4

Mine spawn delay between rows (effects how fast they go out): .1 >>> 17

Delay after cast time before first mine spawns: 1s >>> 0

Field duration: 4 >>> 5

Unraveled Earth will also be getting many updates as the League of Legends developers will look to make it more effective against mobile champions. It will now have an on-second stun, which will apply to enemies that dash through the rock field.

The upfront damage of the ability cast will increase. However, the second portion of the damage will only be dealt with by champions dashing through it.

R: Later range up, Usability up, added a leap off the wall, early range down

Range: 3000-6000 >>> 2500-6500

Damage no longer knocks Taliyah off her wall

NEW: Cannot cast within 3s of taking damage from an enemy champion or structure.

Moving jumps off the wall perpendicular to the direction of travel >>> Moving causes Taliyah to dash to the location she clicked, up to a maximum dash range.

Jump off dash range: 400 >>> 700

Jump off dash speed: 1000 >>> 1200

Jump off dash now has more forgiveness when attempting to dash through a wall.

Taliyah will no longer get knocked down from her Weaver’s Wall while she is casting it, and she will be able to dash to a target direction up to 700 units after the update.

However, she will not be able to use the wall within three seconds of taking damage from an enemy champion or turret.

Edited by Srijan Sen