League of Legends patch 12.8 prenotes: All expected champion updates, Swain mini-rework changes, and more

League of Legends patch 12.8 is going to be a rather big update. Riot Games have provided fans with a small glimpse of what to expect from the update next week.
There will be a significant number of champion buffs this time around, with nerfs hitting picks like Soraka, Jinx, and Xayah.
However, the highlight of this League of Legends patch will be the mini-rework changes hitting Swain. The champion will be seeing updates to all parts of his kit. Riot Games will look to make him more viable in the solo lanes and the support role.
Additionally, this will be the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational patch. It will be the version that the international tournament will be played on.
Hence, Riot Games are introducing all the balance changes and meta updates.
League of Legends patch 12.8 prenote
It’s important to note that all the champion updates listed below are tentative and might not entirely make their way to the official patch next week.
The League of Legends developers will first test them out on the PBE server before shipping them off with the update next week.
Based on how well the tweaks work, the developers will update the changes accordingly.
1) Champion Buffs
Mordekaiser
- P Move Speed: 3%>>> 3%/6%/9% at levels 1/6/11
Aatrox
- Removed from the patch
Vladimir
- Armor: 23 >>> 27
Poppy
- W CD: 24/22/20/18/16 >>> 20/18/16/14/12
- R1 Knockup: 0.75s >>>1s
- R2 Missile Speed: 2000 >>> 2500
- R2 Knockback Distance: 2400 >>>3400
- R Channel Refund: 30s >>>15s
Sejuani
- PCD: 12s >>> 12-6s based on level
Fiddlesticks
- W Healing Against Champions: 30/35/40/45/50% >>>30/40/50/60/70% of damage dealt
Zoe
- Q Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 >>> 40/45/50/55/60
- R Mana Cost: 50 >>> 40
Kassadin
- Q Shield: 40/70/100/130/160 (+30% AP) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+40% AP).
Xerath
- E Stun Duration: 0.5-2s >>> 0.75-2.25s based on distance
Sylas
- RCD: 100/70/40 >>> 80/55/30
Ezreal
- RCD 120s >>> 120/105/90
Tristana
- AD/lvl: 3.3 >>> 3.7
Jhin
- W CC Duration: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2s >>>1.25/1.5/1.75/2/2.25s
- E Cooldown: 28-16 >>> 24-14
- Damage on W/E is no longer reduced against monsters
Bard
- P Damage: 30(+12 per 5 chimes) >>>35 (+14 per 5 chimes)
- W Max Heal: 55/95/135/175/215 >>> 60/105/150/195/240
Seraphine
- Removed from the patch
2) Champion Nerfs
Pyke
- Moved to a future patch to allow for the changes
Soraka
- W Heal: 100/135/170/205/140 (+70% AP) >>>100/130/160/190/210 (+65% AP)
Jinx
- Base Health: 610 >>> 560
Xayah
- Q Damage: 45/65/85/105/125 >>> 45/60/75/90/105
- Q Cooldown: 10-6 >>>10-8
3) Champion Adjustments
AP Kai'Sa
- P Missing Health Damage Ratio: 2.5% per 100 AP >>> 5% per 100 AP
- W AP Ratio: 70% >>> 45%
- R AP Ratio: 75%>>> 100%
Swain
Ravenous Flock (P)
- [REMOVED] Swain can no longer pull crowd-controlled enemies.
- [REMOVED] Swain's pull no longer deals damage.
- Healing: 4/5.5/7% (levels 1/6/11) maximum health >>> 4/5.5/7%/9% (levels 1/6/11/16) maximum health
- Health Per Soul Fragment: 5 >>> 12
Death's Hand (Q)
- Mana Cost: 65/70/75/80/85 >>> 45/50/55/60/65
- Cooldown: 9/7.5/6/4.5/3s >>> 7/6/5/4/3s
- Damage: 55/75/95/115/135 (+40% AP) >>> 60/80/100/120/140 (+40% AP)
- Additional Bolt Damage: 15/20/25/30/35% >>> 12/22/32/42/52 (+10% AP)
- Maximum Damage: 88/135/190/253/324 (+64/72/80/88/96% AP) >>> 108/168/228/288/348 (+80% AP)
Vision Of Empire (W)
- • Mana Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 >>> 60/65/70/75/80
- [NEW] Pings now display enemies in range similar to Twisted Fate (R) and Nocturne (R)
Nevermove (E)
- [NEW] Can now be reactivated to pull all champions rooted by Nevermove.
- [NEW] Cooldown is reduced by 20% during Demonic Ascension (R)
Demonic Ascension (R)
- Cooldown: 120s >>> 100/80/60s
- Drain Damage per Second: 35/50/65 (+14% AP) >>> 20/45/70 (+10% AP)
- Drain Heal per Second: 20/35/40 (+16% AP) >>> 20/40/60 (+16% AP) >>> 15/40/65 (+25%)
- [REMOVED] No longer grants 125/200/275 health
- [CHANGED] Upon casting Demonic Ascension Swain gains 50 Demon Power. Demonic Ascension lasts as long as swain has Demon Power, which drains at a rate of 10 per second. While draining an enemy champion, Swain gains 20 Demon Power per second. After 3 seconds, Swain can cast Demonflare (R2)
Demonflare (R2)
- Demonflare Damage: 100/150/200 (+50% AP) >>> 150/225/300 (+60% AP)
- [NEW] Demonflare now slows enemies by 60%, decaying over 1.5 seconds.
- [CHANGED] On casting Demonic Ascension, Swain can cast Demonflare 1 time. This does not end Demonic Ascension
- [REMOVED] Demonflare no longer charges up based on health drained, up to double damage.