League of Legends fans demand developers disable Rek'Sai on account of her new one-shot bug

Rek'Sai is a champion that is sort of a hit or miss in League of Legends. Sometimes she can work, but in most cases, players always have better junglers to pick from in the game.

However, a new bug has recently been discovered, leading to fans asking the developers to disable Rek'Sai from the game. It seems this new bug allows her to one-shot everything like dragons, barons, and even enemy gamers in League of Legends.

Chris @SirhcEz um... what? Riot plz disable reksai or fix ASAP. Had to open at 5 minutes cause reksai exploiting one shot bug. very fun :) um... what? Riot plz disable reksai or fix ASAP. Had to open at 5 minutes cause reksai exploiting one shot bug. very fun :) https://t.co/QeiQwQBxhI

This has resulted in Rek'Sai becoming rampant across ranked games as several players are exploiting it quite shamelessly. Either way, it is still a bug, and unless an immediate fix is found, ranked matchmaking will get even worse.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding Rek'Sai's one-shot bug

Rek'Sai's latest one-shot bug is currently a menace within League of Legends. It seems that when this bug is used, the health bar of her enemies simply vanishes from 100 to 1.

Trey Yarnall @CoachMystik @RiotSupport please disable Rek Sai so my boy @Maniac1v9 stops getting one shot in his Ranked matches because of this bug 🥺 @RiotSupport please disable Rek Sai so my boy @Maniac1v9 stops getting one shot in his Ranked matches because of this bug 🥺

However, a little bit of health remains. Rek'Sai will need to deal the final bit of damage by hand to fully finish off her enemies. If that does not happen, the enemy will simply heal back to full health.

Therefore, despite the annoying bug, it can make Rek'Sai look like a sitting duck unless users react almost instantly. Either way, there is no proper explanation of why this is happening, though there is one theory.

It is well known that when Rek'Sai is burrowed, she can use her E ability to create a tunnel that can be used to traverse across the terrain. Initially, when the tunnel is used, the health pool of the same is set to 0. However, once Rek'Sai comes out on the other side, the total health pool of the tunnel is set to 100.

Rek'Sai's current interactions with champions, dragons, and barons seem to be treating everything like her tunnels. This is probably why the health bars of almost everything vanish for a few seconds, but it starts filling up almost instantly.

It is unknown if this is the case, but it seems plausible. Either way, this bug of Rek'Sai is making fans extremely angry, and they want this champion gone, at least for now. Unfortunately, Riot Games has still not provided anything, which means they are unsure what might be causing the problem.

Hopefully, this bug will be fixed, and players will be able to get back to normalcy once again.

