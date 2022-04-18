League of Legends' mysterious botlaner set for season 12 release may have been teased in latest champion roadmap

Back in January 2022, League of Legends announced that four new champions would be coming to the game in the calendar year. Amongst those, Zeri and Renata have already been released, while the void jungler has been confirmed on numerous occasions.

Apart from these three, there was confirmation regarding a new mysterious botlaner who is going to change the way the game is played. It seems that the developers might have finally provided a little more information on this brand new champion.

However, this time the information does not involve anything regarding the abilities of the character, which is obviously understandable since, in all probability, the champion will be released towards the end of the year. Instead, the information teased is primarily about the character's lore.

Note: This is simply a prediction based on the champion roadmap by League of Legends, as the following could be an entirely new champion that was not mentioned in January.

League of Legends mysterious botlaner seems to be proficient in taking down Noxians with ease

This new mystery botlaner, set for release later this year, seems to be quite capable at taking down Noxians. The tease, as provided in the champion roadmap, talks about a stranger who seems to have arrived from a land across the sea.

Interestingly, the story seems to be narrated by someone called Oyster Bill who apparently runs a place called Oyster Shack. While this sounds like a made-up name, the location of this Oyster Shack was not mentioned in the tease.

Either way, this place was apparently damaged on account of a small fight that took place between a stranger and some Noxians. The Oyster Shack is apparently a famous spot for oysters in Runeterra, and it seems that one of the Noxians present that night accidentally knocked off the oyster of this mysterious new person. Instead of getting angry, the stranger started laughing quite hysterically which, in turn, made the Noxian quite confused at first.

However, the Noxian then felt that the stranger was making fun of her, which quickly led to her Noxian blood boiling up in rage and the entire Oyster Shack standing up to support her. According to Oyster Bill, all they could hear after this was the splashing of water and joyous laughter.

It seems that once the dust had settled, the only one standing was that mysterious stranger, who was able to take down all the heavily armored Noxians with ease.

There is no denying the fact that this lore tease is quite interesting as Noxians are extremely strong and taking down ten of them single-handedly requires immense strength.

However, at the same time, it seems that the fight started because of a small accident and it does not look like this stranger has any grudges against Noxians in general. Therefore, it is currently difficult to predict the exact affiliation of this potential new League of Legends botlaner.

Either way, the League of Legends developers left the community with a concluding note that, next time, they will provide more information on who this stranger might exactly be.

