League of Legends developers provide deep insight into CGU and VGU updates for Aurelion Sol and Skarner

League of Legends' latest champion roadmap provided some lore-related information on the upcoming champions. However, other than the new champions, they also provided information on some rework the developers are working on.

The champions who will be receiving the rework are Aurelion Sol and Skarner. Aurelion Sol will receive a CGU (Comprehensive Gameplay Update), while the latter will get a VGU (Visual Graphics Update).

Either way, these are meant to improve the champions, so their pick rate and viability within League of Legends will improve significantly.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the upcoming reworks for Aurelion Sol and Skarner

Aurelion Sol Rework

Aurelion Sol is a champion that can be considered to be interesting. His lore and the vibe surrounding him is that he is all-powerful.

However, it is safe to say that despite being relevant after his release, as of 2022, Aurelion Sol is nothing but a joke in the community. No player ever wants to pick up this champion, and merely doing so is a definite report in the solo queue.

Hence, the developers of League of Legends are looking to do some fine-tuning to provide him with the glory that he deserves. The problem is that Aurelion Sol cannot be fixed by merely making one or two small changes.

Hence, the champion is set to receive a CGU where his entire kit will be reworked, permanently altering how he is played. However, this change to Aurelion Sol will align with his theme and his lore.

The developers do not want to take away the entire dragon ideology he has or the idea that he is the controller of the stars in the universe. As of now, there is no planned release date, but the rework for Aurelion Sol should arrive sometime towards the end of the 2022 season.

Skarner Rework

With Aurelion Sol out of the way, it is time to focus on Skarner. The champion won the vote for a VGU back in January. So fans have been quite excited about what kind of changes will be introduced to him and how he will become relevant.

Early Sketches of Skarner's rework as provided in the champion roadmap (Image via League of Legends)

Unfortunately, the developers have not yet started working on him to provide anything conclusive. But they have done some initial sketch work as provided below to give Skarner a new look.

The idea is to explore the Brakern (ancient protectors of Shurima) race even more while also ensuring that Skarner's identity is kept intact. It seems that the developers have yet to decide on which direction to proceed, and the final product might end up completely different from these initial ideas.

