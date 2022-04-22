5 best counters to LeBlanc in League of Legends season 12

LeBlanc is one of the most terrifying midlaners that currently exists within League of Legends. She is one of those champions who can become such a nuisance in a teamfight that it becomes almost impossible to do anything in any given circumstance.

Either way, in most cases, facing a LeBlanc is a skill matchup as whether or not she loses the lane depends mostly on the player. Even then, there are a few champions who can harass LeBlanc in the lane and have an upper ground in fights.

ej ♡ @ruurirusuzukai hehe funny leblanc do damage hehe funny leblanc do damage https://t.co/Xu1YTOJ1Fp

The reason why LeBlanc feels so strong is because of her insane mobility. She can dash in and out of fights quickly and deal heavy burst damage within that time-interval, making it hard for the player to react.

Every counter to LeBlanc that players should consider using in League of Legends

1. Akshan

Akshan's early game presence makes it hard for LeBlanc in the lane (Image via League of Legends)

LeBlanc may be a very annoying champion on account of her mobility. However, she does not have a lot of health pool and can face trouble if she consistently gets harassed in the lane.

A champion like Akshan has a much stronger presence in the early game compared to LeBlanc. He can keep using his Q ability in the lane to farm and harass LeBlanc all at once while making it difficult for the latter to do anything substantial.

Apart from that, Akshan's damage in the early-game is definitely better than LeBlanc, which makes it easier to disrupt her laning phase very easily.

2. Ahri

Ahri is an age-old counter to LeBlanc and she is even better in 2022 (Image via League of Legends)

Ahri has been a bane for LeBlanc since time immemorial. Even in the earliest stages of League of Legends, players would often pick this champion to pitch against LeBlanc.

This is primarily on account of two reasons. Firstly, Ahri's charm is very effective against LeBlanc. One charm along with Ahri's Q and an Electrocute proc will take down LeBlanc's small health pool to half.

Secondly, the latest changes to Ahri helps her chase LeBlanc very effectively, which in turn removes the one thing that makes the latter so threatening. Overall, Ahri is a must-pick against LeBlanc in any given scenario.

3. Zed

Zed's burst potential is significantly higher than LeBlanc in lane (Image via League of Legends)

Zed might not be the midlane maestro anymore, but there is no-doubt that even today he can be a pretty good counter to LeBlanc. This is because, as soon as Zed hits level 6, he momentarily has the upper hand on account of the massive burst damage from his ultimate.

LeBlanc's low-health pool can be burst down by Zed in a blink of an eye, leaving no scope for counterplay. Apart from that, Zed can also trick LeBlanc using his shadows, making it difficult for the latter to land the E and W combo.

However, it is still crucial to remember that Zed vs LeBlanc is a skill match-up, and if the former is not good enough, he will get destroyed by the latter.

4. Vex

Vex's passive works perfectly as a counter to LeBlanc (Image via League of Legends)

Vex is another pick that is extremely effective against LeBlanc. This is because Vex's passive interrupts any champion from using their mobility-based abilities.

As a result, LeBlanc will be unable to run away from a fight if her health is low. Furthermore, in the early to mid-game, Vex's burst damage is significant, which can be problematic for LeBlanc, who does not have a lot of health to begin with. Vex also has a shield that protects her from LeBlanc's poke damage.

5. Lissandra

Lissandra's value as a champion comes from her ultimate where she can zone out LeBlanc from teamfights (Image via League of Legends)

Lissandra is often considered a powerful pick against LeBlanc. However, the former falls short in the lane during the early game. Lissandra can get bullied quite often, even though she can escape if things get problematic.

Either way, Lissandra's value against LeBlanc comes from her ultimate. She can freeze the latter in a position and render her entire kit useless. LeBlanc then gets zoned away from the team-fight completely, which results in her impact in the game going to the drain.

LeBlanc can be useful as long as her team-mates are keeping the enemies busy while she keeps dealing poke damage. However, she can achieve very little if there are no team-mates to help her out.

Edited by Ashish Yadav