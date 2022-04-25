League of Legends 2022 High Noon skin line additions to reportedly feature Katarina, Leona, Mordekaiser, and more

In recent weeks, the League of Legends community has witnessed a series of skin lines and even a champion leak. New reports hint that the upcoming 2022 High Noon skin line additions will feature Leona, Katarina, Mordekaiser, Talon, Varus, and Sion.

In a recent video, a community insider who goes by the handle of ryscu showcased the upcoming skins for three champions in particular. ryscu is quite notorious for the accuracy of his leaks and insider news. Hence, more champions will be added to the High Noon collection in the upcoming patches.

Previously, fans of the skin line were treated to an upgraded version of the cosmetic where Ashe, Lucian, Senna, Twisted Fate, and other champions got a visual upgrade for the skin.

Hence, if more champions get added to the line this season, it will come as quite a surprise to the League of Legends community.

13 skins might be on the way to League of Legends patch 12.9

Another notorious League of Legends leaker, Big Bad Bear, has reported that League of Legends patch 12.9 will be arriving with the new rumored champion Bel’Veth and 13 new skins to the game.

5 out of the 13 will be the EDG Worlds skins, which were leaked a couple of days ago. Along with the new EDG line, there will be the Battle Boss Bel’Veth skin, according to Big Bad Bear, accompanied by a new Conqueror skin and the aforementioned new champion additions to the High Noon skin line.

ryscu’s alleged leak of the new champions for the line clearly shows some of the particles and animations for three champions, particularly Leona, Katarina, and Mordekaiser. However, they will not be the only ones to be a part of the line, as Talon, Varus, and Sion will reportedly be added.

It’s not exactly certain what the price of the skins will be if they do arrive with patch 12.9. Still, the community leaker has mentioned that Leano’s will be the only Legendary tier, with Talon set to receive a prestigious version of it.

The new High Noon Skin is expected to go live with patch 12.9, which will officially drop on May 12, 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar