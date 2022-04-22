"The EDG skins splash are so sick": League of Legends community overjoyed with first look at leaked Worlds 2021 skins

EDG (Edward Gaming) became champions of League of Legends Worlds 2021 after defeating Damwon KIA in a dominating fashion. Thus, as per the norm, all the players will receive a skin for their favorite champion under their name.

While there have been a few leaks over the past few months about which champions are going to get the skins, there had been no information since then. However, it seems that the Chinese community ended up leaking splash art for the skins and the League of Legends community lost their minds.

Fans are overjoyed and cannot hold their excitement. Amongst them, the shoutcaster for LPL reacted to the skins by tweeting:

Joe Fenny @HeyMunchables



This is the first time since FNC that I might get all 5 skins. The EDG skins splash are looks SO sick. I love the metal vibe to them.

It is not just him, as the entire community has gone wild because there is no doubt that the designs of these skins are absolutely spectacular.

Leaks suggest that League of Legends fans will finally get their long awaited Viper Aphelios skin

Back in November and December, there were rumors that EDG's players had already decided on the champions for whom they wanted the skins. Based on past leaks, Flandre chose Graves, Jiejie chose Viego, Scout chose Zoe, Viper chose Aphelios and Meiko chose Yuumi.

luna 🌙✨루나 @deftkimhyeokgyu THE EDG SKINS LOOK SO COOL 🤩

Erick Dota @Erick_League Big Bad Bear @BigBadBear_ Sim, é possível que seja real....

🤔



To modo full detetive



Besides IG, I haven't really liked most worlds skins so I tempered my expectations for EDG Zoe but after seeing this I'm excited!

It seems that those leaks were spot on as the latest splash art leaks showcase the exact same champions. It seems that this leak came from the Chinese community, which makes sense since EDG is a Chinese team after all.

However, once the leaks reached out to people across the world, they went absolutely berserk. People started sharing and retweeting the splash art and expressed their feelings regarding the skins.

ChowZ @ChowZ_Channel League Of Legends - EDG world Champion Skins



I found it on Chinese Community, not sure is legit or not

but it look so legit 🤨

Linda Pro League 🦦 @iCrystalization



Reply: "FPX is Ultraman."



Weibo comment: "iG's Worlds skins is a cloud of beautiful women, EDG's Worlds skins is a rainfall of handsome men."
Reply: "FPX is Ultraman."
(somewhere doinb is rolling in his grave)

There is no doubt that people are extremely happy and cannot wait for the skins to be released. In fact, fans will finally be able to get their hands on Viper's Aphelios skin that they have wanted for ages.

Viper is probably the most popular player in EDG. Fans wanted him to choose Aphelios and they made sure their message was spread all over the internet. It looks like Viper was happy to comply as he has chosen the same champion to receive the brilliant skin.

daily aphelios @dailyaphelios // EDG APHELIOS LEAKS / LEAK

?????????? OH MY GOD

roby ✩ @seramentalist oh these EDG skins are an instant hit from the looks of it, talk about perfection.

Either way, while the splash art has been leaked, there is no information on when the skins will be officially announced. It has been quite a while and the developers have been releasing a plethora of skins in every patch since the start of season 12.

Bess @BessWisty Leak Leaks



EDG Skins...I love them. Graves is more legendary than his legendary design wise. Yuumi is Cheshire cat from Alice. Zoe is amazing I love her being a princess. Viego is cool but...is nothing amazing. Aphelios doesn't looks like him and looks sooo goood.

Lara Lunardi @LaraLunardi This is the supposed artwork for the EDG Skins, it's going viral on Chinese social media
Love Zoe and Viego… actually, they all look incredible. Hope it's true!

As a result, fans are getting a bit impatient now. However, it is assumed that the development of the skins are done and dusted and they should be out somewhere around the month of League of Legends' Mid Season Invitational 2022.

