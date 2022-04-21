LPL (China) will remotely participate at League of Legends Mid Season Invitational 2022 due to travel restrictions

It seems that one of the major regions participating in League of Legends Mid Season Invitational 2022, China to be specific, will not be able to travel on account of pandemic restrictions. As such, they will be participating in the tournament remotely from their home country itself.

League of Legends' Mid Season Invitational 2022 is set to start on May 10. The finals of most of the major regions are over. Only a few remain, which means preparations for the tournament in Busan, South Korea are in full flow.

The Chinese team being forced to play from home is a major issue. However, Riot Games is taking every possible step to ensure that the LPL team who ends up competing in the tournament will not have to face unfair disadvantages.

Chinese LPL team will use a special tool for ping stability at League of Legends Mid Season Invitational 2022

China, over the past month, has once again been engulfed with COVID-19. As a result, there are numerous restrictions throughout the country, which is hampering everything from day-to-day activities to esports.

While the Chinese LPL is still going on and will be conducting their finals between RNG and TES on Saturday, the winner will be unable to travel to South Korea for the Mid Season Invitational 2022. However, they still want to participate and play in the tournament, which prompted Riot Games to take special steps.

Previously, back during the League of Legends Mid Season Showdown 2020, the tournament was conducted over the internet using a special network latency tool. This latency tool allows for a ping of 35 ms between China and South Korea, which is still manageable.

When players compete from the studio, the ping difference is basically 0 or 1 ms. This means that the mouse clicks and skill shots have almost no delay. However, the further the ping rises, the more delays the players will face. While these delays do not matter much in solo-queue games, it can impact a lot in professional matches, where even small mistakes can lead to defeat.

Rahul BS @CuratorRex

Tldr: Chinese teams cannot make it to Korea so will play from China. The ping will be maintained at 30-35ms for all teams during the competition and scrims to ensure fairness.

Overall best possible decision.

Looking forward to MSI @lolesports Not bad riot, not bad.Tldr: Chinese teams cannot make it to Korea so will play from China. The ping will be maintained at 30-35ms for all teams during the competition and scrims to ensure fairness.Overall best possible decision.Looking forward to MSI @lolesports Not bad riot, not bad. Tldr: Chinese teams cannot make it to Korea so will play from China. The ping will be maintained at 30-35ms for all teams during the competition and scrims to ensure fairness. Overall best possible decision. Looking forward to MSI 🔥

However, the situation is such that the participating team from the LPL will have no option but to accept the ping difference. Thankfully, all teams will be practicing and scrimming at 35 ping so that Riot Games can maintain the competitive integrity of the tournament.

Apart from that, there will be availability of referees and match officials in both China and South Korea to ensure seamless execution of the entire process. Chinese teams will be allowed to play either from their own facility or the LPL Arena in Shanghai.

In any case, League of Legends Mid Season Invitational 2022 will continue and South Korea will be inviting fans to watch the tournament live on stage.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan