League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2022: All qualified teams, group draw, starting date, and more

The final preparations for the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational are almost complete. Apart from North America, every other region has confirmed the team that they will be sending for the tournament.

The group draw for the tournament is already over, and it looks like this has to be one of the best ever. Right in the group stage, fans are going to get some spicy North America versus Europe action, which is always something everyone enjoys.

The Mid-Season Invitational 2022 is set to start on May 10, 2022, in Busan, South Korea, and the finals will be held on May 29. Considering the teams that have qualified this year, there is no doubt that fans will witness one of the most exciting tournaments ever.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the MSI 2022 qualified teams and the group draw

Before moving in with the group draw, it is important to list all the teams that have made it into the tournament. The names of the teams, including their regions, have been provided below:

LPL (China): Royal Never Give Up

LCK (South Korea): T1

LEC (Europe): G2 Esports

LCS (North America): Not Available

PCS (Pacific): PSG Talon

VCS (Vietnam): Saigon Buffalo

TCL (Turkey): Istanbul Wildcats

LLA (Latin America): Team Aze

CBLOL (Brazil): Red Canids

LJL (Japan): DetonatioN FocusMe

LCO (Oceania): ORDER

Thus, the roster of teams that will be participating this year is quite brilliant. However, the most exciting teams to watch out for will be Royal Never Give Up, T1, and G2 Esports.

As of now, T1 has never won any international trophy in South Korea, Royal Never Give Up is the current defending champion of the Mid-Season Invitational trophy, and G2 Esports has defeated both the last time they met. So the stage is already set and the teams are drawing up their gameplans.

Nevertheless, all three of these teams will have to wait for sometime before the bloodbath begins. This is because they will all need to qualify from the group stages.

Thus, the group stage draw for Mid-Season Invitational 2022 is as follows:

Group Name All Qualified Teams Group A T1 Saigon Buffalo Team Aze DetonatioN FocusMe Group B Royal Never Give Up PSG Talon Istanbul Wildcats Red Canids Group C G2 Esports LCS Representative ORDER

Once the group stages are over, there will be a Rumble and Knockout stage. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Rumble stage and will have to play against each other to qualify for the knockout stages.

During the knockouts, there will be best-of-five matches where the winners will qualify for the finals and fight for the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2022 trophy.

Finally, here are two vital pieces of information that need to be provided. The first is that the Rumble stage will now take place between May 20-24 instead of May 18-22.

Lastly, League of Legends LPL will participate remotely in the tournament on account of COVID-19. As a result, all teams will be playing with a 35 ping in order to maintain competitive integrity.

Edited by R. Elahi