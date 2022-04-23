Xiaohu's Vex masterclass seals RNG the League of Legends LPL Spring Split 2022 title

The finals of League of Legends LPL 2022 Spring Split have finally come to an end. It was a five-match series between RNG (Royal Never Give Up) and TES (Top Esports), where the former managed to clinch the victory with a 3-2 scoreline.

While all the players at RNG performed exceptionally well, Xiaohu, the longest-standing member and a veteran of the game, became the focal point of this victory. His performance on Vex was mind-blowing, and TES stood no chance against the continuous onslaught.

The win will mean a lot to RNG as the team book a place at the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2022 and will look to go head-to-head against rivals such as T1 and G2 Esports.

RNG's Spring Split victory means the team will get a chance to defend its League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational title

RNG's victory at League of Legends LPL 2022 Spring Split was a massive achievement. This is because LPL always has the highest number of games among all other tournaments.

Therefore, it is always challenging to maintain a strong mentality throughout a long and tedious competitive season. Apart from that, LPL is also one of the most competitive regions because of the sheer number of teams participating.

Thus, being the best in such a tournament is a show of pure class. However, RNG is no stranger to anything like that, as this team has continued to be at the very top of the LPL year after year.

Players have changed, but Xiaohu has remained constant on RNG for almost time immemorial. So, it was no surprise when he stepped up against TES during the finals.

The first two games were comfortable victories for RNG as Xiaohu and Gala shredded through TES's defenses without any trouble. However, things got a bit tense in the third and fourth games, where TES started to show signs of life and suddenly picked up two victories.

Nevertheless, Xiaohu had other plans in mind as he decided to demolish everything that TES had in its backpack through the Vex pick. TES stood no chance in game 5, as RNG lifted another trophy, which has become sort of a norm for this team.

Andy Day @Vedius RNG? T1? G2? Oh now we've got some interesting stories going to MSI..



This will mean RNG gets to defend its League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational title from 2021. This time there will be intense competition from both G2 Esports and T1 as they are in the form of their lives.

One thing is for sure, the first international tournament of 2022 will be a treat for the fans.

