League of Legends' latest EDG Worlds 2021 skins: Expected release date, price, and more

Rumors regarding the skins for League of Legends' EDG (Edward Gaming) Worlds 2021 have been circulating for a long time within the community. However, after months of speculation, Riot Games has officially provided some conclusive information regarding the skins.

As of now, only the splash art of the champions has been showcased, though no information has been provided regarding the price and release date of the same. However, there are similar leaks in the Chinese community concerning the latter, and the prices can be predicted from previous World Championship skins.

LoL Esports @lolesports

#Worlds2021



EDG Aphelios

EDG Graves

EDG Viego

EDG Yuumi

EDG Zoe The rumors are true, World Championship @EDG_Edward skins are coming…EDG ApheliosEDG GravesEDG ViegoEDG YuumiEDG Zoe The rumors are true, World Championship @EDG_Edward skins are coming…#Worlds2021🏆 EDG Aphelios🏆 EDG Graves🏆 EDG Viego🏆 EDG Yuumi🏆 EDG Zoe https://t.co/sPLUHldFX5

There is no doubt that the Worlds 2021 skins are arguably some of the best that have ever been developed. In fact, the hype surrounding them is quite high as well, especially because of Viper's Aphelios.

EDG's League of Legends Worlds 2021 skins are expected to be released with patch 12.9

EDG, after a hard-fought win against Damwon KIA, became the victors of League of Legends Worlds 2021 back in November. Since then, the biggest reason for enthusiasm among fans has been the champions that the players are going to select for the exclusive skins.

Every year, after a team wins Worlds, Riot Games works with the winning team and releases five skins based on the name of the same; the champions that receive the skins are selected by the players as well, as has been mentioned before.

These skins are released a few months after Worlds, and the name of the player representing the champion is engraved in the teleport animation of the skin. The skins are also considered to be legacy items, as once they leave the store, there is no other way of obtaining them.

Hence, the hype surrounding them is usually high as players flock to buy the skins upon release. Apart from that, these skins are also a way to immortalize the team as well as the players who worked hard to win the biggest trophy that League of Legends has to offer.

Scarlet~ @scarletmeow @FabibouTroPipou @LeagueOfLegends EDG wont be released tomorrow. PBE Skins get revealed the day pbe updates, which is today. All of the skin previews dropped at once and it's already 8 skins. There won't be any more with this patch which means they will be next patch (12.9) not this patch (12.8) @FabibouTroPipou @LeagueOfLegends EDG wont be released tomorrow. PBE Skins get revealed the day pbe updates, which is today. All of the skin previews dropped at once and it's already 8 skins. There won't be any more with this patch which means they will be next patch (12.9) not this patch (12.8)

This year, the team of Flandre, Jiejie, Scout, Viper, and Meiko will be getting their own exclusive skins for Graves, Viego, Zoe, Aphelios, and Yuumi, respectively.

Initially, there had been a few leaks, but Riot Games confirmed the same with an official post a few days back.

🌙 Keos @VictorKeos Nos últimos 2 anos, as skins EDG chegaram no Patch .8 e .9



Como a Riot ficou 1 mês inteiro de férias dessa vez, existe a chance de sair + de um tema amanhã



O leaker chinês menciona que a 12.7 pode incluir Arcana + EDG. Caso contrário:



12.7 Arcana

12.8 Eclipse

12.9 EDG



🧐🧐🧐 Nos últimos 2 anos, as skins EDG chegaram no Patch .8 e .9 Como a Riot ficou 1 mês inteiro de férias dessa vez, existe a chance de sair + de um tema amanhãO leaker chinês menciona que a 12.7 pode incluir Arcana + EDG. Caso contrário:12.7 Arcana12.8 Eclipse12.9 EDG🧐🧐🧐 https://t.co/NlX4PcLXqt

Even though an official release date has not been provided, the skins are expected to hit the store sometime around the middle of May. This means fans can expect the skins around the time patch 12.9 or 12.10 releases. Obviously, this is also speculation, but that is what the leakers from the Chinese community are suggesting.

Apart from that, usually, all of the World championship skins are priced at 1350 RP. This was the case with Damwon KIA last year as well. And the chances of things changing are definitely quite low.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh