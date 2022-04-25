"We took inspiration from Camille’s ultimate from League of Legends": Valorant developers on new Initiator agent Fade

The new Turkish Valorant Initiator agent, Fade, will arrive in Episode 4 Act 3, bringing nightmares to her enemies, revealing their deepest fears and hunting them down in the dark.

Valorant players and fans will receive a new agent soon, as Riot Games didn't bring any agents or maps to Episode 4 Act 2. Many are eager to play and experience the new agent in the game once it releases.

However, for the new initiator agent, the developers have revealed that they have taken inspiration from Riot Games' other title, League of Legends (LoL) champion, Camille.

This is not the first time any League of Legends champion has inspired the developers. Previously, Neon, the Filipino Valorant Duelist and League of Legends' Zeri had a similar concept.

Valorant developers on taking inspiration from Camille’s ultimate of League of Legend for Valorant's new agent, Fade's Seize (Q) ability

The developers revealed that Fade's Seize (Q) ability is inspired by League of Legends' Camille's ultimate ability. Fade's Seize ability equips an of nightmare ink. When the orb drops on the ground for some time, it explodes and creates a zone, which traps all the enemies.

This won't allow them to escape through normal means. Similarly, Camille's ultimate, The Hextech Ultimatum, reveals enemies for a duration and disrupts their ongoing channels, creating a hexagonal zone when she lands.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Now that we’ve introduced you to Fade, it’s time to meet the music. This trailer features an original track “Karanlığın” by Helin and ARB4. LISTEN NOW: found.ee/karanligin Now that we’ve introduced you to Fade, it’s time to meet the music. This trailer features an original track “Karanlığın” by Helin and ARB4. LISTEN NOW: found.ee/karanligin https://t.co/L2bkDKktUw

This is also from where the developers also took inspiration while developing the agent's name as "BountyHunter." To that, Nicholas Smith, Designer at Riot Games' Valorant, said,

"From an ability perspective, we took inspiration from Camille’s ultimate from League of Legends for Seize (Q) as well as the development naming of the character, “BountyHunter.” Seize was the sort of “bola strike” or gotcha moment to us when you’ve cornered the prey and want to ensure they can’t escape. I think it can be used in a multitude of ways, but producing a trail, and seeing where the enemy has run and then capture them is the dream play."

However, the initial inspiration for Fade remains Metal Gear Solid 5’s diamond dog, as Nicholas Smith revealed further. Like most bounty hunters who have animal companions, Fade has also got trails as one of the main features, allowing them to clear all the angles safely.

"I noticed that bounty hunters often had animal companions, and since we had trails as a key component of the character, we needed a piece of utility that could clear angles for you with some safety, as trails in themselves don’t threaten an opponent holding an angle. The prowlers came from the idea of having a hunting partner that they could clear angles for you so you can follow up and actually follow those trails. I took a good amount of initial inspiration from Metal Gear Solid 5’s diamond dog companion."

Fade would join the initiator clan with Sova, Breach, Skye, and KAY/O, in Valorant Episode 4 Act 3, helping the teammates gather intel and clearing the sites with her fearsome hunting abilities.

