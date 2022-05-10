League of Legends announce second set of High Noon Skins: Expected price, release date, and more

Only a week back, League of Legends announced around five skins that will be released under the High Noon banner. However, they do not want to stop their onslaught of skin releases, as five more have been announced under the same banner.

Some of the champions were shown in the splash art of the ones announced previously. Hence, a few of these skins were already predicted by the community. Nevertheless, no one expected the developers to announce the skins right away when the community started to speculate and leak stuff.

In any case, these new skins are available in the Public Beta Environment (PBE). This way, players can test them out and provide feedback when necessary.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the latest High Noon skins

The champions featured in the second set of High Noon Skins are Sion, Twitch, Viktor, Tahm Kench, and Samira. These skins, as always, are pretty good-looking, and players will have fun using the same.

Since the skins are available in PBE, it means that the official release will happen along with patch 12.10. This particular patch is set to be released on May 25, 2022.

The price for the skins is still unknown. However, an estimate can be made based on the design and animation of the skins in League of Legends. The best thing about this new set of High Noon skins in League of Legends is the design for Viktor and Twitch.

Usually, this particular skinline is characterized by a red and yellow theme, similar to that of the wild west. However, both the aforementioned champions have a more blue and black theme.

Both look equally good, though a few fans might complain that they do not go with the High Noon theme. Instead, they have more of an Ashen Knight theme.

Splash art and expected price of the latest High Noon skins

1) High Noon Sion

High Noon Sion (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

2) High Noon Tahm Kench

High Noon Tahm Kench (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

3) High Noon Viktor

High Noon Viktor (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

4) High Noon Twitch

High Noon Twitch (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

5) High Noon Samira

High Noon Samira (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

