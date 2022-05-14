League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational Day 5 standings: G2 and RNG finish groups undefeated, Garen makes top debut

The fifth day of League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 has come to an end. It was a really long ordeal as not only were the Group C matches concluded today, RNG had to replay its first three games to finish off Group B as well.

However, the results were not as surprising since both G2 Esports and RNG ended the group stages flawlessly. Apart from that, there was another surprise as Garen made his debut for the first time at MSI 2022 for the Istanbul Wildcats, though it ultimately ended in a loss.

In any case, RNG, G2 Esports, PSG Talon and Evil Geniuses have qualified for the rumble stage with only two spots remaining.

Results, standings and overall analysis of day 5 at League of Legends MSI 2022

The standings for Group B and Group C have been provided in the tables below:

Group B Team Name Matches Played Win-Loss RNG 6 6-0 PSG Talon 6 3-3 Red Canids 6 2-4 Istanbul Wildcats 6 1-5

Group C Team Name Matches Played Win-Loss G2 Esports 8 8-0 Evil Geniuses 8 4-4 Order 8 0-8

In Group B, despite all forms of controversy, RNG remained strong and finished as the toppers. In fact, the final three matches that were played today looked even more dominant from the League of Legends LPL 2022 Spring Split champions.

PSG Talon somehow managed to finish second after Red Canids got slaughtered by Xiaohu and co in the final game. The Istanbul Wildcats obviously had no chance since the TCL representatives got eliminated yesterday itself.

The only feature of the match between RNG and Istanbul Wildcats was the Garen top, which looked decent at first, but ultimately stood no chance.

In Group C, G2 Esports showcased immense dominance and a wide variety in champion pool as well. There were some amazing picks such as Sion for Flakked, Gwen for Caps, Yone for Brokenblade, Sejuani and Nidalee for Jankos.

Regardless of what they picked, the matches ended in wins and it clearly showcased how well prepared G2 Esports is for the tournament. In any case, amongst all the picks and everything that was done, the highlight of the day was none other than Caps.

He showcased why several call him the greatest western midlaner of all time as Caps styled over Evil Geniuses and ORDER to establish his extreme dominance. Caps was going into 1v3 or 1v4 fights and coming out unscathed, which was quite reminiscent of his 2019 self when he demolished the likes of Faker at international tournaments.

Finally, Evil Geniuses did not have a fun day by any means as the North American representative was humbled by G2 Esports. ORDER, of course, had the worst of the lot as the team was unable to pickup a single win and got eliminated in an embarrassing fashion.

In any case, League of Legends MSI 2022 rumble stage will be an interesting affair.

