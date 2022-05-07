League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022: Full list of on-air English talents for the event

League of Legends MSI 2022 will start on Tuesday, May 10, in Busan. It will be the first time this event is being held in South Korea.

As such, being an S tier international tournament featuring the best League of Legends teams worldwide, it is also expected to provide the best casting talent available.

While international tournaments are always fun, they are incomplete without the voices that hype up the plays, analyze the games, and make the show entertaining.

Riot Games has announced a long list of 24 on-air English talents participating in the tournament alongside the teams, hyping up every moment for the fans.

While two big names will be missing from this one, there is no doubt that the ones who have been selected are going to light up the fire on stage.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the on-air talents for MSI 2022

Casting and analysis are an essential part of League of Legends. There are shoutcasters who will hype up every play and every move that a player makes.

Some analysts explain to the audience the nitty-grities of those plays and the exact thought process that a pro player might have had during that very moment.

It is safe to say that no matter how great a match is unless there are casters and analysts, it feels empty. This is very similar to football matches where unless there is a commentator with a strong voice, even the biggest players showcasing their magic on the field feel lacking.

Clayton Raines @CaptainFlowers



For me, that means all the difficulties of long travel and all the troubles of remote shows all at once. So, after a lot of consideration, I've declined to cast MSI this year

As such, Riot Games has ensured that the best on-air talents across the world from a wide variety of regions have been selected for this purpose. The names of the same have been provided below:

Atlus

Aux

Azael

Chronicler

Dagda

Dash

Drakos

Emily Rand

Guldborg

Jatt

Kobe

Laure

Lyric

Markz

Medic

Oisin

Pastrytime

Phreak

Quickshot

Raz

Valdes

Vedius

Wolf

Yinsu

Unfortunately, fan-favorite host Sjokz will not be taking part in the event as she will be part of a CS: GO tournament during this time.

Apart from that, Caedrel will be dropping the event on account of personal issues, which he announced several days back on his Twitter account. Captain Flowers will also be skipping the event due to travel-related problems.

Marc @Caedrel



It was an extremely tough decision to make but I'm dealing with some personal issues at the moment and I'm not in the right headspace. Riot has been very understanding.



I will not be a part of MSI this year. It was an extremely tough decision to make but I'm dealing with some personal issues at the moment and I'm not in the right headspace. Riot has been very understanding. Won't be streaming for a while and will be away from socials

All three of them are top-tier personalities, and they will be missed. However, fans should not be disappointed. The huge list of talents who have been selected for the English stream are among the best in the entire world.

These are some of the most famous names within the industry, and every match at MSI 2022 will feel like the best League of Legends game in the world when these people pick up the microphone.

The analyst desk for MSI 2022 will be set up in Berlin, and there will be virtual call-in interviews across the entire month.

