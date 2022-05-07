Rell’s mini-rework might be on the cards as League of Legends developers are considering her for mid-scope update

Rell might be a part of a series of mid-scope reworks that the League of Legends developers have been introducing for some of the champions in recent updates. After Swain, Olaf, and Taliyah, the Iron Maiden might be up for some significant changes in the coming months.

The support was released in the spring of season 11. Since then, her kit has received a significant amount of nerfs over subsequent patches and updates.

Hence, while Rell was quite popular during the initial months after her launch, she eventually fell off the support meta. She hardly sees much screen time in both pro-play and standard matchmaking.

In a recent comment on a Reddit post, Ryan “Riot Reav3” Mireles opened up about the plans that the League of Legends developers have for Rell in future updates.

Mireles revealed that the developers might look to introduce a mid-scope update for her in the coming months. They will focus on getting the support close to what they had initially planned for her.

Rell’s next League of Legends update will look to make her play close to her fantasy

In the Reddit post, Mireles pointed out that the developers will need to smooth out some of the issues that Rell is facing at the moment. He added that a mid-scope update would look to help the support make her way back into the meta.

The developer stated:

“Rell is a Champion we talk about as a possible target for a midscope update. We think we could potentially smooth out some of the issues brought up in this thread with a update like that. We haven’t started work on one yet, but she is a Champion we feel is fairly high priority,”

Mireles suggested that one of the major issues that the developers have had with Rell is that the support did not exactly come to her fantasy.

While she was still being designed, Riot Games wanted to create a horse-focused champion for League of Legends who would slow down if she dismounted.

However, during her testing phase, it was noted that the movement speed buff that she got with her mount would make her more focused on roaming. It would also push her away from the original intention of her design.

Riot wanted Rell to focus more on her role as a support that excelled in the bot lane with ADC duo. Allowing her to be more mobile would have made her “unhealthy,” according to the developer.

Mireles continued:

“I think we probably need to re-look at her and see if we can push her power elsewhere (not in roaming power) in a way that could give her a more unique identity and separate her from Leona more.”

If Riot Games decide to go through with the Rell mid-scope update, the champion will definitely be seeing a significant amount of changes hitting every aspect of her kit.

